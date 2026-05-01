Lions Golf Outing

18 Holes with a shotgun start... best ball, closest to the pin, and longest drive are also part of the fundraiser. 50/50 tickets and auction items are available as well. The money raised during this golf outing will help Mokena LIons meet our goal of buying 5 META Glasses for the blind so they may be able to read menus and have things in front of them described to them in real time. They are truly amazing glasses.