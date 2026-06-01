Lion's Grilling on the Square Sponsorship

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About this event
Your logo will be displayed on the perimeter of the tent for both days of our Grilling on the Square event as an 8.5 x 11 poster.
Your logo will be displayed on the perimeter of the tent for both days of our Grilling on the Square event as an 18 x 24 poster.
Includes an advertisement around the perimeter of the tent at our Grilling on the Square event, as well as on one of the 16 tables at the event. You will also receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event for purchasing at this tier.
Select this option to sponsor our endeavors across the year. Not just at Grillin on the Square, but also at our trivia nights and other community appearances!
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