Noblesville Lions Club Inc

Hosted by

Noblesville Lions Club Inc

About this event

Lion's Grilling on the Square Sponsorship

Standard Banner Ad
$75

Your logo will be displayed on the perimeter of the tent for both days of our Grilling on the Square event as an 8.5 x 11 poster.

Large Banner Ad
$150

Your logo will be displayed on the perimeter of the tent for both days of our Grilling on the Square event as an 18 x 24 poster.

Table Sponsor
$250

Includes an advertisement around the perimeter of the tent at our Grilling on the Square event, as well as on one of the 16 tables at the event. You will also receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event for purchasing at this tier.

The Platinum Sponsor
$400

Select this option to sponsor our endeavors across the year. Not just at Grillin on the Square, but also at our trivia nights and other community appearances!

Add a donation for Noblesville Lions Club Inc

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