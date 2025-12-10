Lions Meadows of Hope Christmas Online Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
"What's kickin? Want some chicken? 🐔
Delicious chicken and the chance to make a real difference! 🤩 BID NOW for a year of Raising Cane’s Box Combos and help bring hope to children experiencing foster care.
This incredible package is 13 months of mouthwatering goodness—your Cane’s card will be loaded with 3 FREE Box Combos every month, totaling $450 of chicken, fries, Texas toast, and that legendary Cane’s Sauce! A perfect gift for your favorite Caniac… or for yourself!
Your Cane’s card works at any Cane’s location nationwide, so you can enjoy your combos anytime, anywhere. Redeem them all at once or savor them month by month—the choice is yours.
But the BEST part? Every bid directly supports children experiencing foster care, providing vital resources, encouragement, and stability when they need it most.
Don’t miss out—BID NOW to enjoy a year of crispy, golden bliss while changing a child’s story for generations to come!
Starting bid
Feast your eyes on this festive Christmas Tree loaded with food and shopping gift cards—your passport to delicious meals and holiday fun! 🎄✨ Date nights, family dinners, off-campus lunches for teens, coffee breaks… it’s all covered!
Grab a group of friends or family and share the gift cards for a season of fun outings together—or gift them as stocking stuffers for the people you love. However you use them, this tree is packed with joy and value.
Best of all, every bid supports children experiencing foster care through LMOH, helping provide the care and hope they deserve.
Don’t wait—BID NOW for a season filled with great food, joyful moments, and meaningful impact! 🍽️🎁* Tree & Reindeer not included.
4 Canes Box Combos -$46
HATCH Early Morning Food- $50
SONIC gift cards- $50
The Curty Shack- $50
Rocky Mountain Chocolate- $20
Wingstop- $20
Jersey Mikes- $20
Olive Garden- $200
Outback, Carrabba's, Bonefish, Flemings- $100
OnCue- $100
Darden Group- $15
Texas Roadhouse- $45
Chipotle- $30
Whataburger- $25
ChickfilA- $75
Valued at $846.00
Starting bid
Capture life’s precious moments with a Photography Gift Card from Comanche Spirit! 📷💖
Whether it’s family photos, a senior or newborn session, a special event, or just a fun shoot, this gift card helps you freeze memories that will last a lifetime.
A natural light photographer with a bold editing style and incredible attention to detail, Comanche Spirit’s work has been featured in Vogue Magazine, Cowboys & Indians Magazine, and displayed in The Cowboy Hall of Fame OKC. You may also recognize her on the sidelines at Boone Pickens Stadium! You can view her amazing work at https://www.comanchespiritphoto.com
This generous gift comes from a photographer passionate about giving back to the community with a heart for foster care. Bid NOW to treat yourself or a loved one to a stunning photo session—valued at $250—while supporting a LMOH.
No expiration date—memories can be made whenever you’re ready! Valued at $250
Starting bid
Bring the true spirit of Christmas into your home with this 12 x 12 one-of-a-kind hand-painted, mixed media canvas by Cortney Baker! 🎄✨ Celebrating the birth of our Savior, this mixed media piece is filled with love, joy, and timeless meaning.
Created by a passionate advocate for children and a friend of LMOH, this artwork is designed to fill your home with love, joy, and inspiration for years to come.
Bid NOW to bring this stunning, timeless piece into your home! Explore more of Cortney’s artwork and festive baubles at www.cortneybaker.com. ❤️
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of OSU Cowgirl 🏀 basketball on January 3rd, at 3pm! Cheer your loudest with 6 suite tickets and 8 regular tickets as the Cowgirls take on Houston at Gallagher-Iba Arena in this BIG 12 showdown. GO POKES! 🎉
After the game, cozy up with a soft OSU blanket, OSU Tee and Christmas Ornament and show off your pride with a signed ball from Coach Jacie Hoyt—perfect for any fan!
Every bid supports children experiencing foster care through LMOH, making this thrilling experience even more meaningful.
Valued at $1,200—Bid NOW to be part of the action!
Starting bid
We’re excited to partner with gorjana—the must-have trend in jewelry! ✨ Explore their collection at www.gorjana.com or visit their OKC store on Classen Curve—you’ll fall in love!
As co-founders, parents, and proud members of the Laguna Beach community, gorjana has always valued community and the power of giving back. From the very beginning, supporting women, children, and families has been at the heart of the brand, reflecting their commitment to making a positive impact.
Valued at $150—Bid now to own a piece of this meaningful, stylish brand!
Starting bid
Take home a piece of history from the reigning 2025 NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder! Fresh off their championship season—and currently dominating the league with an incredible 23–1 record—the Thunder are on fire and showing no signs of slowing down.
This special auction package features a signed, authenic photo of Ajay Mitchell, one of the team’s rising stars, along with a bundle of official OKC Thunder swag. It’s the perfect collectible for any Thunder fan, especially in a season when the team is not only defending their title but also chasing another record-breaking run.
Don’t miss your chance to own memorabilia from a team making NBA history—while supporting children experiencing foster care through Lions Meadows of Hope.
Generously Donated by: OKC Thunder
Starting bid
🐗Get ready for the ultimate hog hunt in Ringling, Oklahoma!
This guided hunt for two (bring a third if they’re a US veteran or handicapped) is a full 12-hour adventure—day into night—for thrill-seekers who love the chase.
Perfect in colder weather, your hunt includes hog dogs, Polaris side-by-sides, and 4wheelers. The hog is yours to be processed!
Wear your best hunting gear, bring your rifle, and plan your overnight stay in Ardmore. Certificate valid through 5/1/2026.
Valued at $900—BID NOW to enjoy this adrenaline-packed experience while supporting children in foster care through LMOH!
Starting bid
🥳 Eat Mor Chikin… all year long! 🐔 Treat yourself (or a loved one) to a year of Chick-fil-A meals and make every bite a reason to smile—while supporting children experiencing foster care through LMOH!
This exclusive package includes your choice of a Chicken Sandwich Meals or 8-piece Nugget Meals for 52 weeks—that’s $450+ of chikin, waffle fries, and Chick-fil-A sauce! Use them all at once or spread them out throughout the year.
Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or a quick snack, Chick-fil-A is always ready to serve you with a smile—and your bid helps provide hope, resources, and joy for children experiencing foster care.
Don’t miss out—BID NOW and make your meals deliciously meaningful! 🍗✨
Starting bid
Welcome to The Way We Hunt 🦌— where passion meets precision and experience transforms into a commitment to excellence.
With over 20 years of combined hunting expertise and FAA Part 107–licensed thermal drone pilots, we’re not just instructors; we’re your partners in the pursuit of mastery.
Our team brings over 35 years of distinguished service in the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. State Department High Threat Division, and Federal & State Law Enforcement and Wildlife Enforcement — ensuring you learn from the very best in the business. Us.
At The Way We Hunt, we’re driven by cutting-edge technology, hands-on training, and a passion for educating outdoorsmen and women. 🎯🌲 Our mission is to inspire and equip you to become the strongest, most confident version of yourself — whether you’re a seasoned pro or just beginning your journey.
This donated service will provide thermal drone services within a 60-mile radius of Stillwater, Oklahoma. 📍
Join us in embracing the wild, connecting deeply with nature, and mastering the skills that will shape your outdoor adventures.
Your adventure awaits! 🌄✨
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!