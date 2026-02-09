Lions of Virginia

Lions of Virginia

About this event

Lions of Virginia 103rd State Convention

3135 Linden Dr

Bristol, VA 24202, USA

Registration Fee
$25

Registration fee must be paid by all Lions, LEO's and guests. Includes convention pin and program.


$25.00 before 5/7/2026

$30.00 beginning 5/8/2026

Thursday Ice Breaker
$35

Buffet dinner and entertainment.


BBQ Ribs

Memphis Chicken Quarters

Ranch Roasted Potatoes

Southern Green Beans

Corn on the Cobb

Roll

Garden Salad

Red Velvet Cake

Water

Tea


Cash bar

Friday Breakfast
$18

Buffet breakfast


Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Hashbrown Casserole

Biscuit

Fruit

Muffins

juice

Coffee

Pin Traders Luncheon
$25

Buffet lunch open to all registered attendees. Includes 2026 Pin Traders Luncheon Pin.


Roasted Ranch Chicken Quarters

Country Fried Steak

Garden Salad

Mashed Potatoes

Glazed Carrots 

Dinner Rolls

Dessert Bars

Water

Tea

Friday Dinner
Free

Dinner on your own. Visit the hotel restaurant or one of the many local establishments that Bristol has to offer.

Saturday - Breakfast
$18

Breakfast buffet


Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Breakfast Potatoes

Biscuits and Gravy

Fruit

Scones

Juice

Coffee

Saturday - LOVF Luncheon
$25

Buffet lunch open to all convention attendees. Lunch includes LOVF pin.


Kielbasa and Kraut

Pot Roast

Potato, Carrot, Onion Medley

Soup Beans

Corn Bread

Assorted Dessert Bars

Water

Tea

Convention Banquet
$35

Lions International Vice President Lion Mark Lyon will be our guest speaker.


Enjoy a great buffet dinner and cash bar.


London Broil

Tuscan Pork Roulade

Scalloped Potatoes

Asparagus

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

Roll

Spring Mix Salad

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

Water

Tea

Sunday Breakfast
$18

Buffet breakfast


Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Hashbrown Casserole

French Toast Casserole

Fruit

Biscuit

Juice

Coffee


Thursday 50/50 Tickets
$5

50/50 tickets

10 tickets $5.00


Red tickets

Saturday 50/50 Tickets
$5

50/50 tickets

10 tickets $5.00


Blue tickets

Exhibit - Lion member or Club
$25

Exhibit table for Lion member or Lions Club.

Exhibit Lion member or Club w/electricity
$50

Exhibit table for Lion members or Lions Club with electricity. (Bring your own extension cords)

Exhibit - Commercial
$100

Commercial exhibit table.

Exhibit - Commercial w/electricity
$125

Commercial exhibit table with electricity. (Bring your own extension cords)

