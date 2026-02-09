Lions of Virginia 103rd State Convention

About this event
Registration fee must be paid by all Lions, LEO's and guests. Includes convention pin and program.
$25.00 before 5/7/2026
$30.00 beginning 5/8/2026
Buffet dinner and entertainment.
BBQ Ribs
Memphis Chicken Quarters
Ranch Roasted Potatoes
Southern Green Beans
Corn on the Cobb
Roll
Garden Salad
Red Velvet Cake
Water
Tea
Cash bar
Buffet breakfast
Scrambled Eggs
Bacon
Sausage
Hashbrown Casserole
Biscuit
Fruit
Muffins
juice
Coffee
Buffet lunch open to all registered attendees. Includes 2026 Pin Traders Luncheon Pin.
Roasted Ranch Chicken Quarters
Country Fried Steak
Garden Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Glazed Carrots
Dinner Rolls
Dessert Bars
Water
Tea
Dinner on your own. Visit the hotel restaurant or one of the many local establishments that Bristol has to offer.
Breakfast buffet
Scrambled Eggs
Bacon
Sausage
Breakfast Potatoes
Biscuits and Gravy
Fruit
Scones
Juice
Coffee
Buffet lunch open to all convention attendees. Lunch includes LOVF pin.
Kielbasa and Kraut
Pot Roast
Potato, Carrot, Onion Medley
Soup Beans
Corn Bread
Assorted Dessert Bars
Water
Tea
Lions International Vice President Lion Mark Lyon will be our guest speaker.
Enjoy a great buffet dinner and cash bar.
London Broil
Tuscan Pork Roulade
Scalloped Potatoes
Asparagus
Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Roll
Spring Mix Salad
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Water
Tea
Buffet breakfast
Scrambled Eggs
Bacon
Sausage
Hashbrown Casserole
French Toast Casserole
Fruit
Biscuit
Juice
Coffee
50/50 tickets
10 tickets $5.00
Red tickets
50/50 tickets
10 tickets $5.00
Blue tickets
Exhibit table for Lion member or Lions Club.
Exhibit table for Lion members or Lions Club with electricity. (Bring your own extension cords)
Commercial exhibit table.
Commercial exhibit table with electricity. (Bring your own extension cords)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!