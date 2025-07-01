🦁 Lion’s Paw Pass – GH Lions PTA Family Membership Drive 2025–2026

No expiration
For our amazing educators and school staff!
✔️ Helps us reach 100% Apple Award goal
📢 More staff perks will be announced in August!
No expiration
Perfect for parents, grandparents, or guardians!
✔️ Includes your official Lion’s Paw Pass (PTA perks card!)
📢 More benefits shared at school kickoff!
No expiration
Includes 2 memberships (e.g., both parents)
✔️ 2 Lion’s Paw Passes
📢 Early bird members still entered in back-to-school raffle!
No expiration
2 memberships + some PTA love!
✔️ Includes swag, shoutouts, and discount to 1 PTA event
📢 More perks to roar about soon!
No expiration
Up to 4 memberships — for those who want to go all-in!
✔️ Bonus punches on your Lion’s Paw Pass + VIP raffle access
📢 Extra recognition and goodies coming soon!
