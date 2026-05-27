NHS Softball Boosters

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NHS Softball Boosters

About this event

Lions Sponsors

Golden Lion Sponsor item
Golden Lion Sponsor
$1,000

($1000 – 2x – 6’x10’ banners. One along the road to the softball field & one facing Hwy 30. Plus, Social Media posts w/link) With first option to renew each year

Renew Golden Lion Sponsorship item
Renew Golden Lion Sponsorship
$800

Existing Banner stay up along the road to the softball field & one facing Hwy 30. Plus, Social Media posts w/link. With first option to renew each year

All-Star Sponsor item
All-Star Sponsor
$600

($600 – 1 – 6’x10’ banner along the road to the softball field. Plus, Social Media mention)

Renew All-Star Sponsorship item
Renew All-Star Sponsorship
$500

Existing banner along the road to the softball field stays up. Plus, Social Media mention

Homerun Sponsor item
Homerun Sponsor
$300

($300 – 1 – Concession stand or backstop sign)

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