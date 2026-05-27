Lions Sponsors

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($1000 – 2x – 6’x10’ banners. One along the road to the softball field & one facing Hwy 30. Plus, Social Media posts w/link) With first option to renew each year
Existing Banner stay up along the road to the softball field & one facing Hwy 30. Plus, Social Media posts w/link. With first option to renew each year
($600 – 1 – 6’x10’ banner along the road to the softball field. Plus, Social Media mention)
Existing banner along the road to the softball field stays up. Plus, Social Media mention
($300 – 1 – Concession stand or backstop sign)
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