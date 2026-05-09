Jasper Indiana Lions Club

Offered by

Jasper Indiana Lions Club

About this shop

Lions Strawberry Fest 2026

Hamburger item
Hamburger
$3

A juicy grilled beef hamburger served fresh on a soft bun with simple classic flavor.

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Cheeseburger item
Cheeseburger
$3.50

Our classic grilled hamburger topped with melted cheese and served on a fresh bun.

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Tenderloin item
Tenderloin
$4

Cheeseburger

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Tenderloin w/ Cheese item
Tenderloin w/ Cheese
$4.50

Tenderloin w/ Cheese

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Strawberries item
Strawberries
$3

Fresh sweet strawberries served chilled and full of summertime flavor.

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Ice Cream item
Ice Cream
$2.50

Creamy vanilla ice cream served cold and smooth.

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Strawberries & Ice Cream item
Strawberries & Ice Cream
$3.50

Fresh strawberries paired with creamy vanilla ice cream for a refreshing sweet treat.

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Strawberries & Shortcake item
Strawberries & Shortcake
$3.50

Sweet strawberries served over soft shortcake for a classic festival favorite.

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Strawberries & Shortcake w/ Ice Cream item
Strawberries & Shortcake w/ Ice Cream
$4.50

Fresh strawberries and shortcake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream.

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Root Beer Float item
Root Beer Float
$3.50

Classic root beer poured over creamy vanilla ice cream for an old-fashioned favorite.

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Coke item
Coke
$1.50

Ice-cold canned Coca-Cola served refreshing and crisp.

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Diet Coke item
Diet Coke
$1.50

Chilled canned Diet Coke with the classic taste you love.

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Sprite item
Sprite
$1.50

Cold canned Sprite with a crisp lemon-lime flavor.

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Root Beer item
Root Beer
$1.50

Refreshing canned root beer served ice cold.

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Bulk Items - Only Use This If You Are Asked To!!! item
Bulk Items - Only Use This If You Are Asked To!!!
Pay what you can

This is for bulk items leftover at the end of the event. Only use this option if you are asked to! You will be given the amount to pay.

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Add a donation for Jasper Indiana Lions Club

$

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