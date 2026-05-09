Lions Strawberry Fest 2026

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A juicy grilled beef hamburger served fresh on a soft bun with simple classic flavor.
Our classic grilled hamburger topped with melted cheese and served on a fresh bun.
Cheeseburger
Tenderloin w/ Cheese
Fresh sweet strawberries served chilled and full of summertime flavor.
Creamy vanilla ice cream served cold and smooth.
Fresh strawberries paired with creamy vanilla ice cream for a refreshing sweet treat.
Sweet strawberries served over soft shortcake for a classic festival favorite.
Fresh strawberries and shortcake topped with creamy vanilla ice cream.
Classic root beer poured over creamy vanilla ice cream for an old-fashioned favorite.
Ice-cold canned Coca-Cola served refreshing and crisp.
Chilled canned Diet Coke with the classic taste you love.
Cold canned Sprite with a crisp lemon-lime flavor.
Refreshing canned root beer served ice cold.
This is for bulk items leftover at the end of the event. Only use this option if you are asked to! You will be given the amount to pay.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!