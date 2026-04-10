Love Embassy Lionsgate Retreat 2026

The Lionsgate retreat pass includes full access to an immersive journey designed to support release, activation, and integration during the powerful Lionsgate energetic window.





Across three days, participants will be guided through ceremony, somatic practices, nature connection, movement, music medicine, and integration experiences within a supportive and intentional community container.





Your retreat experience includes:

Sunrise rituals each morning

Foot washing and libation ceremony

Nature walk and art therapy

Somatic stretch therapy & EFT tapping

Spiritual teachings and guided discussions

Hapé ceremony

Cacao ceremony

Cord-cutting ritual

Inner child workshop

Community dance and embodiment practices

Structured integration time throughout the retreat

Healthy meals and refreshments are included throughout the retreat.