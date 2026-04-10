Love Embassy Lionsgate Retreat 2026

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About this event
The Lionsgate retreat pass includes full access to an immersive journey designed to support release, activation, and integration during the powerful Lionsgate energetic window.
Across three days, participants will be guided through ceremony, somatic practices, nature connection, movement, music medicine, and integration experiences within a supportive and intentional community container.
Your retreat experience includes:
Sunrise rituals each morning
Foot washing and libation ceremony
Nature walk and art therapy
Somatic stretch therapy & EFT tapping
Spiritual teachings and guided discussions
Hapé ceremony
Cacao ceremony
Cord-cutting ritual
Inner child workshop
Community dance and embodiment practices
Structured integration time throughout the retreat
Healthy meals and refreshments are included throughout the retreat.
In addition to full access to the 3-day Love Embassy Lionsgate retreat experience, this ticket includes:
One private 1:1 session with a retreat practitioner
One 60 minute therapeutic massage session
This option is ideal for guests who feel called to move through deeper emotional release, receive focused bodywork support, or explore personal insight with dedicated practitioner attention.
All meals are included, along with access to every ceremony, workshop, movement session, and group experience offered during the retreat.
Availability for this tier is limited to preserve the quality of individual support.
This registration secures your place in the 3-day Love Embassy Lionsgate Portal Retreat through a structured payment plan.
This option includes full access to all retreat experiences, including ceremonies, somatic practices, spiritual teachings, music medicine sessions, workshops, integration time, and daily meals throughout the retreat. By selecting this option, you are reserving one of a limited number of retreat spaces. Remaining payment details and due dates will be provided after registration.
Payment Policy
All payments made toward the retreat are non-refundable, as your registration reserves a limited space and supports advance retreat planning costs.
If you are unable to attend, you may transfer your registration to another participant with prior approval from the Love Embassy team.
By registering, you acknowledge and agree to these terms.
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