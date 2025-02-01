eventClosed

LIPAN NDE OF TEXAS's Silent Auction

4553 Dandridge Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78413, USA

Lipan Handmade Bandolier item
Lipan Handmade Bandolier
$75

New Lipan handmade bandolier. It is 76" in circumference and 38" in Length. This bandolier has 4 strands. It has white and black bone hairpipe. The beads are black, transparent red and bronze. The end has Money Cowrie shells
Lipan Handmade Choker item
Lipan Handmade Choker
$25

New Lipan handmade choker. It is 15" with 7" black tie straps on each end. It has white and black bone hairpipe. The beads are black, transparent red and bronze.
Lipan Handmade Breastplate item
Lipan Handmade Breastplate
$50

New Lipan handmade breastplate. It is 27" x 12" overall and the breastplate itself is 15" x 12" It has white bone hairpipe with red, light blue and bronze beads. It is constructed with leather lace.
Lipan Handmade Medicine/Tobacco Bag item
Lipan Handmade Medicine/Tobacco Bag
$15

New Lipan handmade medicine/tobacco bag. It is 10 1/2" x 7" and is made with Black broadcloth with red and yellow stripes. It has a leather lace tie with bronze beads and a black broadcloth flap.

