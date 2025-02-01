LIPAN NDE OF TEXAS's Silent Auction

New Lipan handmade bandolier. It is 76" in circumference and 38" in Length. This bandolier has 4 strands.
It has white and black bone hairpipe. The beads are black, transparent red and bronze. The end has Money Cowrie shells
New Lipan handmade bandolier. It is 76" in circumference and 38" in Length. This bandolier has 4 strands.
It has white and black bone hairpipe. The beads are black, transparent red and bronze. The end has Money Cowrie shells
Lipan Handmade Choker
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
New Lipan handmade choker. It is 15" with 7" black tie straps on each end.
It has white and black bone hairpipe. The beads are black, transparent red and bronze.
New Lipan handmade choker. It is 15" with 7" black tie straps on each end.
It has white and black bone hairpipe. The beads are black, transparent red and bronze.
Lipan Handmade Breastplate
$50
auctionV2.input.startingBid
New Lipan handmade breastplate. It is 27" x 12" overall and the breastplate itself is 15" x 12"
It has white bone hairpipe with red, light blue and bronze beads. It is constructed with leather lace.
New Lipan handmade breastplate. It is 27" x 12" overall and the breastplate itself is 15" x 12"
It has white bone hairpipe with red, light blue and bronze beads. It is constructed with leather lace.
Lipan Handmade Medicine/Tobacco Bag
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
New Lipan handmade medicine/tobacco bag.
It is 10 1/2" x 7" and is made with Black broadcloth with red and yellow stripes. It has a leather lace tie with bronze beads and a black broadcloth flap.
New Lipan handmade medicine/tobacco bag.
It is 10 1/2" x 7" and is made with Black broadcloth with red and yellow stripes. It has a leather lace tie with bronze beads and a black broadcloth flap.