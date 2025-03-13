Sales closed

LISA Academy Fayetteville PTO's Silent Auction

Spa Gift basket
$25

1 hour massage gift certificate, cozy blanket, Lindt chocolate truffles, Starbucks cup, Palmers gift set, Better Homes & Garden candle, 8 Alani mini drinks, bracelet and earrings. Value estimated at $150.
Movie Night Gift Basket
$10

Act II popcorn, Boom Chicka Pop Kettle Corn, Smart Food White Cheddar Popcorn, 10 cans of mini A&W root beer, various Tasty Bomb popcorn seasoning, various candy. Estimated value $60.
Baking Gift Basket
$10

Homemade sourdough bread from Mrs. Qutishat, two Crazy Dog oven mitts, Blue Q dish towel, three Martha White muffin mixes, baking pan, nonstick parchment paper, various Kitchenade cooking utensils, cookie pan, honey, vanilla, cupcake liners, Pillsbury chocolate fudge brownie mix, OXO measuring cups and Prep Works measuring spoons. Estimated value $75
Pet Gift Basket
$25

$25 Petsmart gift card, various Milk Bone dog treats, Greenies dog dental treats, Nudges dog treats, dog waste bag dispenser, various dog toys, Friskies lil’ Gravies cat treats, Temptations cat treats, various cat toys. $50 estimated value.
Day at the Park Gift Basket
$25

Igloo rolling cooler, football, soccer ball, 10 mini 7UP, bubbles, Owala water bottle, cozy blanket, Ozark Trail camping chair, Play Day toss and catch game, Banza crazy curve ball game. Estimated $190 value
Date Night Gift Basket
$25

$50 Longhorn Steakhouse gift card, two Starbucks water bottles, cup coffee pods, mini Starbucks tumbler keychain and two Lokomotion passes. Estimated value $135
Sports Gift Basket
$25

$25 Academy gift card, 10 Sunkist mini sodas, Razorback shirt size YL, various candy, hand crocheted football, RX bars, Kind cranberry almond bars, Luna lemon zest protein bars and B. Pop Rolling Golf game. Value estimated at $100
Sensory Gift Basket
$10

8 bubble wands, two wall chalkboards, 8 glitter putty, slime kit, 8 pack of play doh, craft paper, paint sticks, sensory bin with beads and an 8 inch ice cream cake from Dairy Queen in Lowell. Estimated value $150.
Giant Connect Four
$25

Giant Connect Four game. Value estimated at $129
Sky Zone passes
$10

Peacock Starbucks cup with four Sky Zone Rogers passes. Value estimated at $70.
Lokomotion passes
$10

Four passes to Lokomotion with a starburst Starbuck’s cup. Estimated value $70.
Infiniti Birthday Party Package
$25

Birthday party package at Infiniti Athletics. Estimated value $300
Family Fun Night
$25

Fast Lanes Family Fun Night Package. Valid for 5 guests: one hour of bowling, one game of laser tag per person, one $10 Bonus Value arcade card per person, one 14 inch pizza and 5 sodas. Estimated value $169

