Lisa Marceau Book Launch: Auction for Health Innovation

[THIS ITEM IS A GIFT CERTIFICATE]





Executive Advisory Session – WPO (RI Chapter)

10 Hours of Strategic Advisory





Strong businesses are built on clear operations, revenue, aligned teams, and real market demand, but building alone is hard.





This exclusive package offers direct access to the Rhode Island Chapter of the Women Presidents Organization. bringing together high-impact executives across finance, operations, manufacturing, legal, and more, offering 10 hours of dedicated, strategic advisory tailored to your business.





A rare opportunity to access the kind of leadership, insight, and network typically reserved for the highest levels of growth and scale.





With over 500 years of combined experience and leaders of companies generating $75M+ annually, these accomplished executives will analyze your business, identify key opportunities, and provide actionable guidance for growth.





Access insight. Accelerate your path forward.





Susan Keller, RI Chapter Chair: [email protected]