Lisa Marceau Book Launch: Auction for Health Innovation

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About this event
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[THIS ITEM IS A GIFT CERTIFICATE]
Executive Advisory Session – WPO (RI Chapter)
10 Hours of Strategic Advisory
Strong businesses are built on clear operations, revenue, aligned teams, and real market demand, but building alone is hard.
This exclusive package offers direct access to the Rhode Island Chapter of the Women Presidents Organization. bringing together high-impact executives across finance, operations, manufacturing, legal, and more, offering 10 hours of dedicated, strategic advisory tailored to your business.
A rare opportunity to access the kind of leadership, insight, and network typically reserved for the highest levels of growth and scale.
With over 500 years of combined experience and leaders of companies generating $75M+ annually, these accomplished executives will analyze your business, identify key opportunities, and provide actionable guidance for growth.
Access insight. Accelerate your path forward.
Susan Keller, RI Chapter Chair: [email protected]
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Upgrade how you work, create, and connect with this Lenovo 16” laptop featuring a spacious display and 1TB solid state drive for fast, reliable performance. Designed for productivity and flexibility, it’s ideal for everything from day-to-day operations to big-picture thinking.Whether you’re building a business, managing projects, or need a dependable, high-capacity device, this laptop delivers the speed, storage, and screen space to keep up.
Generously donated by Bevlin, a trusted technology partner supporting businesses with innovative IT solutions.
A practical essential - elevated for your business.
Starting bid
[THIS ITEM IS A GIFT CERTIFICATE AND HAS A SAMPLE PRODUCT]
Step into elevated style and performance with a $600 gift certificate to Scarlett Chase, a luxury footwear brand redefining comfort and design. Known for combining timeless aesthetics with built-in support, Scarlett Chase creates shoes that move with you without sacrificing style.
This is an opportunity to experience footwear designed for both form and function!
Where luxury meets how you actually live.
Featured shoes are being worn by our Author for tonight’s event!
Starting bid
[THIS ITEM IS A GIFT CERTIFICATE]
Elevate Your Presence Personal Brand Studio Photography Session with Dana Siles
Your image is your first impression and your brand. Professional portrait photography is designed to capture not just how you look, but how you show up, your presence, personality, and story.
This package offers a personal brand photography session with Dana Siles, known for creating authentic, elevated portraits that reflect who you are and how you lead.
Whether for your business, speaking, or digital presence, you’ll walk away with images that feel both polished and true to you.
Show up with intention.
Starting bid
[THIS ITEM IS A GIFT CERTIFICATE]
Sessions + Curated Book Collection - Refine your voice and elevate your writing withpersonalized coaching sessions, paired with a thoughtfully curated collection of books to inspire and guide your process. Whether you’re shaping ideas, building structure, or polishing your work, this package offers both expert feedback and lasting resources.
Support for your writing - on the page and beyond.
Starting bid
[THIS ITEM IS A GIFT CERTIFICATE]
B Intuitive Massage - Relax and recharge with a personalized in-home massage from B Intuitive Massage. Designed to meet your body’s needs, this session brings professional, restorative care directly to you, helping reduce stress, relieve tension, and support overall well-being.
A moment of calm, delivered to your door.
https://bintuitivemassage.com/
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[THIS ITEM HAS A PRODUCT AT THE AUCTION]
Built for everyday life, Cleverhood’s rain cape keeps you moving through rain with ease whether commuting, running errands, or walking the dog. Designed as both a garment and a tool, it offers durable, high-performance protection without sacrificing comfort.
Made with recycled materials, PFAS-free water repellents, and responsibly produced, it’s sustainable rainwear for those who don’t let the weather slow them down.
Starting bid
[THIS ITEM HAS A PRODUCT AT THE AUCTION]
Local Coffee House Experience
Enjoy a taste of one of Rhode Island’s favorite local spots. This package includes a signature Public House Coffee mug, freshly roasted coffee, and a $50 gift certificate—perfect for your daily ritual or a cozy coffee break.
Simple, local, and always a good idea.
Starting bid
[THIS ITEM IS A GIFT CERTIFICATE]
Wearable Art with Impact
Rebel Nell transforms fallen graffiti into one-of-a-kind jewelry while creating opportunities for women transitioning out of shelters. What began as a bold idea has grown into a nationally recognized brand rooted in resilience, creativity, and empowerment.
Each piece tells a story of art reclaimed and lives rebuilt. To date, Rebel Nell has employed over 40 women and supported 36 graduates through its program, providing meaningful work, skill development, and a path forward.
This is more than jewelry. It’s a symbol of what’s possible when creativity meets purpose.
Starting bid
[THIS ITEM HAS A PRODUCT AT THE AUCTION]
Recycled Sailcloth Carryall - Crafted in Maine from recycled sailcloth, this iconic Sea Bags tote blends durability with timeless coastal style. Featuring a bold anchor design and sturdy hemp rope handles, it’s built to carry everything from daily essentials to weekend escapes.
A go-to favorite for its generous size, resilience, and unmistakable design, this bag is as functional as it is meaningful—each piece made from repurposed materials, giving new life to sails once at sea.
Practical. Sustainable. Effortlessly coastal.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!