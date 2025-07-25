Lisbon-Mt. Vernon Ambulance Service

Lisbon-Mt. Vernon Ambulance Service

Lisbon-Mt. Vernon Ambulance Service Memberships

City of Mount Vernon Resident
Free

Valid for one year

Membership for residents in the City of Mount Vernon.

City of Lisbon Resident
Free

Valid for one year

Membership for residents of the City of Lisbon.

Lisbon-Mt. Vernon Area Ambulance Rural District
Free

Valid for one year

Membership for residents of Linn, Jones, and Johnson County who reside in the Lisbon-Mt. Vernon Area Ambulance District or service area.

Cedar County Residents
$100

Valid for one year

Membership for residents of Cedar County.

Cornell College Student Membership
$75

Valid for one year

Membership for Cornell Student who are not residents of Mount Vernon, Lisbon, or other covered service areas.

Add a donation for Lisbon-Mt. Vernon Ambulance Service

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!