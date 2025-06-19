Listyn KC presents Bruce Springsteen "Born to Run" 50th Anniversary

3510 W 95th St

Leawood, KS 66206, USA

Donate in Advance
$20

rate.xLeft

$20 Donation for this event supports Center For Recorded Music 501(c)(3) and includes admission, complimentary snacks and beverages including soft drinks, flavored waters, and up to 3 complimentary adult beverages from a great selection of beer, wine, mixed drinks, and NA versions of your favorites.
Donate in Advance (under 21)
$10

rate.xLeft

$10 Donation for this event supports Center For Recorded Music 501(c)(3) and includes admission, complimentary snacks and beverages including soft drinks, and flavored waters.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing