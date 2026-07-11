LIT Tap Dance Experience – Edison, NJ

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About this event
Teacher / Assistant Teacher Registration
Designed for studio owners, tap teachers, and assistant teachers, this registration provides a full day of education, observation, and professional development.
Your registration includes:
Teacher Schedule
9:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In
9:45–11:15 AM – Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio
11:25 AM–4:45 PM – Full access to all student classes and workshops
4:45–6:30 PM – Break
6:30–7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00–7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with Teacher Registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration.
Teachers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive complimentary showcase admission for themselves.
Teacher / Assistant Teacher Registration
Designed for studio owners, tap teachers, and assistant teachers, this registration provides a full day of education, observation, and professional development.
Your registration includes:
Teacher Schedule
9:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In
9:45–11:15 AM – Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio
11:25 AM–4:45 PM – Full access to all student classes and workshops
4:45–6:30 PM – Break
6:30–7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00–7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with Teacher Registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration.
Teachers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive complimentary showcase admission for themselves.
Teacher / Assistant Teacher Registration
Designed for studio owners, tap teachers, and assistant teachers, this registration provides a full day of education, observation, and professional development.
Your registration includes:
Teacher Schedule
9:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In
9:45–11:15 AM – Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio
11:25 AM–4:45 PM – Full access to all student classes and workshops
4:45–6:30 PM – Break
6:30–7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00–7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with Teacher Registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration.
Teachers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive complimentary showcase admission for themselves.
Beginner / Intermediate Registration
Designed for tap dancers 9 years of age and older with at least 2 years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students looking to strengthen their technique, expand their vocabulary, and continue building confidence in a supportive learning environment.
Your registration includes:
Beginner / Intermediate Schedule
10:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In
11:25 AM – 12:25 PM – Tap Technique
12:25 PM – 1:25 PM – Choreography/Combination Class
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Break
Bring your lunch! Tables and chairs are available if you’d like to stay and eat.
We encourage everyone to observe the Intermediate/Advanced classes. Watching great tap dancers learn, solve problems, and explore new ideas is an educational experience in itself and one of the many ways we grow together as a community.
3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break
6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Schedule subject to change.
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.
If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.
Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket for themselves.
Beginner / Intermediate Registration
Designed for tap dancers 9 years of age and older with at least 2 years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students looking to strengthen their technique, expand their vocabulary, and continue building confidence in a supportive learning environment.
Your registration includes:
Beginner / Intermediate Schedule
10:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In
11:25 AM – 12:25 PM – Tap Technique
12:25 PM – 1:25 PM – Choreography/Combination Class
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Break
Bring your lunch! Tables and chairs are available if you’d like to stay and eat.
We encourage everyone to observe the Intermediate/Advanced classes. Watching great tap dancers learn, solve problems, and explore new ideas is an educational experience in itself and one of the many ways we grow together as a community.
3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break
6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Schedule subject to change.
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.
If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.
Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket for themselves.
Beginner / Intermediate Registration
Designed for tap dancers 9 years of age and older with at least 2 years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students looking to strengthen their technique, expand their vocabulary, and continue building confidence in a supportive learning environment.
Your registration includes:
Beginner / Intermediate Schedule
10:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In
11:25 AM – 12:25 PM – Tap Technique
12:25 PM – 1:25 PM – Choreography/Combination Class
1:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Break
Bring your lunch! Tables and chairs are available if you’d like to stay and eat.
We encourage everyone to observe the Intermediate/Advanced classes. Watching great tap dancers learn, solve problems, and explore new ideas is an educational experience in itself and one of the many ways we grow together as a community.
3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break
6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Schedule subject to change.
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.
If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.
Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket for themselves.
Intermediate / Advanced Registration
Designed for tap dancers 12 years of age and older with at least three years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students who are ready for more challenging material taught at a quicker pace and are looking to continue developing their technique, musicality, and artistry.
Your registration includes:
Intermediate / Advanced Schedule
12:45 PM – Arrival & Check-In
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Tap Technique
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Choreography/Combination Class
3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break
6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Schedule subject to change.
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.
If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.
Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Audience Admission ticket for themselves.
Intermediate / Advanced Registration
Designed for tap dancers 12 years of age and older with at least three years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students who are ready for more challenging material taught at a quicker pace and are looking to continue developing their technique, musicality, and artistry.
Your registration includes:
Intermediate / Advanced Schedule
12:45 PM – Arrival & Check-In
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Tap Technique
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Choreography/Combination Class
3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break
6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Schedule subject to change.
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.
If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.
Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Audience Admission ticket for themselves.
Intermediate / Advanced Registration
Designed for tap dancers 12 years of age and older with at least three years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students who are ready for more challenging material taught at a quicker pace and are looking to continue developing their technique, musicality, and artistry.
Your registration includes:
Intermediate / Advanced Schedule
12:45 PM – Arrival & Check-In
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Tap Technique
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Choreography/Combination Class
3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break
6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances
7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A
Schedule subject to change.
Important
Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.
If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.
If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.
Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Audience Admission ticket for themselves.
Solo Performance Registration
Add this registration if you would like to perform a solo in the LIT Talent Showcase.
The LIT Talent Showcase provides an opportunity to share your work in a welcoming environment that celebrates tap dance, artistry, and community.
Your Solo Performance Registration includes:
Important
Following registration, you’ll receive a Production Information Form to submit your music and additional performance information by the required deadline.
Your Solo Performance Registration is not complete until your Production Information Form has been submitted.
Only dancers registered for LIT classes are eligible to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase.
Duo / Trio Performance Registration
Add this registration if you would like to perform as part of a duo or trio in the LIT Talent Showcase.
Please note: Each dancer in a duo or trio must purchase their own Performance Registration.
The LIT Talent Showcase provides an opportunity to share your work in a welcoming environment that celebrates tap dance, artistry, and community.
Your Duo / Trio Performance Registration includes:
Important
Following registration, you’ll receive a Production Information Form to submit your music and additional performance information by the required deadline.
Your Duo / Trio Performance Registration is not complete until your Production Information Form has been submitted.
Only dancers registered for LIT classes are eligible to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase.
Small Group Performance Registration
Add this registration if you would like to perform as part of a small group (4–8 performers) in the LIT Talent Showcase.
Please Note: Each dancer in the group must purchase their own Performance Registration.
The LIT Talent Showcase provides an opportunity to share your work in a welcoming environment that celebrates tap dance, artistry, and community.
Your Small Group Performance Registration includes:
Important
Following registration, you’ll receive a Production Information Form to submit your music and additional performance information by the required deadline.
Your Small Group Performance Registration is not complete until your Production Information Form has been submitted.
Only dancers registered for LIT classes are eligible to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase.
LIT Talent Showcase Admission
Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating tap dance, community, and the artistry of our participants and faculty.
Your admission ticket includes:
Whether you’re supporting a family member, cheering on a friend, or simply looking to experience the excitement of live tap dance, we invite you to join us.
Important
As a courtesy, audience members are welcome to arrive early for the shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances and the Faculty Q&A before the LIT Talent Showcase begins.
Come be part of an evening dedicated to appreciating one of America’s original art forms.
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