The foreground features the word "LIT" with a flame in the center of the "i", while the background is a white square with a blue border and the text "Tap Dance Experience" below the logo.
Taplife Hero Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Taplife Hero Foundation Inc

About this event

LIT Tap Dance Experience – Edison, NJ

53 National Rd

Edison, NJ 08817, USA

Teacher Priority Registration
$125

Teacher / Assistant Teacher Registration


Designed for studio owners, tap teachers, and assistant teachers, this registration provides a full day of education, observation, and professional development.


Your registration includes:

  • Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio
  • Full access to the Beginner/Intermediate and Intermediate/Advanced class tracks
  • Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Teacher Schedule


9:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In


9:45–11:15 AM – Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio


11:25 AM–4:45 PM – Full access to all student classes and workshops


4:45–6:30 PM – Break


6:30–7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00–7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with Teacher Registration.


If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration.


Teachers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive complimentary showcase admission for themselves.


Teacher Early Bird Registration
$135
Available until Oct 9

Teacher / Assistant Teacher Registration


Designed for studio owners, tap teachers, and assistant teachers, this registration provides a full day of education, observation, and professional development.


Your registration includes:

  • Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio
  • Full access to the Beginner/Intermediate and Intermediate/Advanced class tracks
  • Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Teacher Schedule


9:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In


9:45–11:15 AM – Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio


11:25 AM–4:45 PM – Full access to all student classes and workshops


4:45–6:30 PM – Break


6:30–7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00–7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with Teacher Registration.


If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration.


Teachers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive complimentary showcase admission for themselves.


Teacher Regular Registration
$145

Teacher / Assistant Teacher Registration


Designed for studio owners, tap teachers, and assistant teachers, this registration provides a full day of education, observation, and professional development.


Your registration includes:

  • Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio
  • Full access to the Beginner/Intermediate and Intermediate/Advanced class tracks
  • Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Teacher Schedule


9:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In


9:45–11:15 AM – Teacher Class with Anthony Lo Cascio


11:25 AM–4:45 PM – Full access to all student classes and workshops


4:45–6:30 PM – Break


6:30–7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00–7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with Teacher Registration.


If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration.


Teachers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive complimentary showcase admission for themselves.


Beginner/Intermediate Priority Registration
$165

Beginner / Intermediate Registration


Designed for tap dancers 9 years of age and older with at least 2 years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students looking to strengthen their technique, expand their vocabulary, and continue building confidence in a supportive learning environment.


Your registration includes:

  • One-hour Tap Technique Class
  • One-hour Choreography/Combination Class
  • 75-minute Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Beginner / Intermediate Schedule


10:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In


11:25 AM – 12:25 PM – Tap Technique


12:25 PM – 1:25 PM – Choreography/Combination Class


1:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Break


Bring your lunch! Tables and chairs are available if you’d like to stay and eat.

We encourage everyone to observe the Intermediate/Advanced classes. Watching great tap dancers learn, solve problems, and explore new ideas is an educational experience in itself and one of the many ways we grow together as a community.


3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience


4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break


6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Schedule subject to change.


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.

If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.


If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.


Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket for themselves.


Beginner/Intermediate Early Bird Registration
$175
Available until Oct 9

Beginner / Intermediate Registration


Designed for tap dancers 9 years of age and older with at least 2 years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students looking to strengthen their technique, expand their vocabulary, and continue building confidence in a supportive learning environment.


Your registration includes:

  • One-hour Tap Technique Class
  • One-hour Choreography/Combination Class
  • 75-minute Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Beginner / Intermediate Schedule


10:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In


11:25 AM – 12:25 PM – Tap Technique


12:25 PM – 1:25 PM – Choreography/Combination Class


1:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Break


Bring your lunch! Tables and chairs are available if you’d like to stay and eat.

We encourage everyone to observe the Intermediate/Advanced classes. Watching great tap dancers learn, solve problems, and explore new ideas is an educational experience in itself and one of the many ways we grow together as a community.


3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience


4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break


6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Schedule subject to change.


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.

If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.


If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.


Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket for themselves.


Beginner/Intermediate Registration
$185

Beginner / Intermediate Registration


Designed for tap dancers 9 years of age and older with at least 2 years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students looking to strengthen their technique, expand their vocabulary, and continue building confidence in a supportive learning environment.


Your registration includes:

  • One-hour Tap Technique Class
  • One-hour Choreography/Combination Class
  • 75-minute Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Beginner / Intermediate Schedule


10:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In


11:25 AM – 12:25 PM – Tap Technique


12:25 PM – 1:25 PM – Choreography/Combination Class


1:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Break


Bring your lunch! Tables and chairs are available if you’d like to stay and eat.

We encourage everyone to observe the Intermediate/Advanced classes. Watching great tap dancers learn, solve problems, and explore new ideas is an educational experience in itself and one of the many ways we grow together as a community.


3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience


4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break


6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Schedule subject to change.


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.

If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.


If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.


Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket for themselves.


Intermediate/Advanced Priority Registration
$165

Intermediate / Advanced Registration


Designed for tap dancers 12 years of age and older with at least three years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students who are ready for more challenging material taught at a quicker pace and are looking to continue developing their technique, musicality, and artistry.


Your registration includes:

  • One-hour Tap Technique Class
  • One-hour Choreography/Combination Class
  • 75-minute Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Intermediate / Advanced Schedule


12:45 PM – Arrival & Check-In


1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Tap Technique


2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Choreography/Combination Class


3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience


4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break


6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Schedule subject to change.


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.

If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.


If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.


Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Audience Admission ticket for themselves.


Intermediate/Advanced early Bird Registration
$175
Available until Oct 9

Intermediate / Advanced Registration


Designed for tap dancers 12 years of age and older with at least three years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students who are ready for more challenging material taught at a quicker pace and are looking to continue developing their technique, musicality, and artistry.


Your registration includes:

  • One-hour Tap Technique Class
  • One-hour Choreography/Combination Class
  • 75-minute Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Intermediate / Advanced Schedule


12:45 PM – Arrival & Check-In


1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Tap Technique


2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Choreography/Combination Class


3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience


4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break


6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Schedule subject to change.


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.

If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.


If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.


Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Audience Admission ticket for themselves.


Intermediate/Advanced Registration
$185

Intermediate / Advanced Registration


Designed for tap dancers 12 years of age and older with at least three years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students who are ready for more challenging material taught at a quicker pace and are looking to continue developing their technique, musicality, and artistry.


Your registration includes:

  • One-hour Tap Technique Class
  • One-hour Choreography/Combination Class
  • 75-minute Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience
  • Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances
  • Faculty Q&A
  • Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Intermediate / Advanced Schedule


12:45 PM – Arrival & Check-In


1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Tap Technique


2:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Choreography/Combination Class


3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience


4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break


6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances


7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A


Schedule subject to change.


Important


Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.

If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.


If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.


Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Audience Admission ticket for themselves.


Solo Performance
$85

Solo Performance Registration


Add this registration if you would like to perform a solo in the LIT Talent Showcase.


The LIT Talent Showcase provides an opportunity to share your work in a welcoming environment that celebrates tap dance, artistry, and community.

Your Solo Performance Registration includes:

  • One solo performance in the LIT Talent Showcase
  • One complimentary Audience Admission ticket for yourself

Important


Following registration, you’ll receive a Production Information Form to submit your music and additional performance information by the required deadline.


Your Solo Performance Registration is not complete until your Production Information Form has been submitted.


Only dancers registered for LIT classes are eligible to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase.


Duo/Trio Performance
$75

Duo / Trio Performance Registration


Add this registration if you would like to perform as part of a duo or trio in the LIT Talent Showcase.


Please note: Each dancer in a duo or trio must purchase their own Performance Registration.


The LIT Talent Showcase provides an opportunity to share your work in a welcoming environment that celebrates tap dance, artistry, and community.


Your Duo / Trio Performance Registration includes:

  • One duo or trio performance in the LIT Talent Showcase
  • One complimentary Audience Admission ticket for each registered performer

Important


Following registration, you’ll receive a Production Information Form to submit your music and additional performance information by the required deadline.


Your Duo / Trio Performance Registration is not complete until your Production Information Form has been submitted.


Only dancers registered for LIT classes are eligible to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase.


Small Group Performance
$65

Small Group Performance Registration


Add this registration if you would like to perform as part of a small group (4–8 performers) in the LIT Talent Showcase.


Please Note: Each dancer in the group must purchase their own Performance Registration.


The LIT Talent Showcase provides an opportunity to share your work in a welcoming environment that celebrates tap dance, artistry, and community.


Your Small Group Performance Registration includes:

  • One small group performance in the LIT Talent Showcase
  • One complimentary Audience Admission ticket for each registered performer

Important


Following registration, you’ll receive a Production Information Form to submit your music and additional performance information by the required deadline.


Your Small Group Performance Registration is not complete until your Production Information Form has been submitted.


Only dancers registered for LIT classes are eligible to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase.


Showcase Audience Admission
$10

LIT Talent Showcase Admission


Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating tap dance, community, and the artistry of our participants and faculty.


Your admission ticket includes:

  • Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase

Whether you’re supporting a family member, cheering on a friend, or simply looking to experience the excitement of live tap dance, we invite you to join us.


Important


As a courtesy, audience members are welcome to arrive early for the shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances and the Faculty Q&A before the LIT Talent Showcase begins.


Come be part of an evening dedicated to appreciating one of America’s original art forms.


Add a donation for Taplife Hero Foundation Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!