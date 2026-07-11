LIT Tap Dance Experience – Edison, NJ

Beginner / Intermediate Registration





Designed for tap dancers 9 years of age and older with at least 2 years of prior tap experience, this registration is ideal for students looking to strengthen their technique, expand their vocabulary, and continue building confidence in a supportive learning environment.





Your registration includes:

One-hour Tap Technique Class

One-hour Choreography/Combination Class

75-minute Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience

Shared viewing of historic and contemporary tap dance performances

Faculty Q&A

Eligibility to register for the LIT Talent Showcase

Beginner / Intermediate Schedule





10:45 AM – Arrival & Check-In





11:25 AM – 12:25 PM – Tap Technique





12:25 PM – 1:25 PM – Choreography/Combination Class





1:30 PM – 3:30 PM – Break





Bring your lunch! Tables and chairs are available if you’d like to stay and eat.

We encourage everyone to observe the Intermediate/Advanced classes. Watching great tap dancers learn, solve problems, and explore new ideas is an educational experience in itself and one of the many ways we grow together as a community.





3:30 PM – 4:45 PM – Guided Improvisation Workshop and Cutting Experience





4:45 PM – 6:30 PM – Dinner Break





6:30 PM – 7:00 PM – Shared Viewing of Historic and Contemporary Tap Dance Performances





7:00 PM – 7:15 PM – Faculty Q&A





Schedule subject to change.





Important





Admission to the LIT Talent Showcase is not included with this registration.

If you plan to attend the showcase, please add a Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket during registration for yourself and anyone joining you.





If you’d like to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase, please register for a Solo, Duo/Trio, or Small Group performance.





Dancers who register to perform in the LIT Talent Showcase receive one complimentary Talent Showcase Audience Admission ticket for themselves.



