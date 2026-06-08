Bernadette's House

Hosted by

Bernadette's House

About this event

Lit Without A Lighter

10015 Old Columbia Rd suite b 215

Columbia, MD 21046, USA

💻Virtual Session #1 June 17, 2026 | 6:00 PM
Free

Join us virtually for an engaging discussion on vaping, tobacco prevention, peer pressure, and making healthy choices for your future.

🍕 In-Person Session #1 June 20, 2026 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Free

Join us in person at the Blossom Room for interactive activities, guest speakers, real conversations, and free food and drinks.

💻 Virtual Session #2 June 24, 2026 | 6:00 PM
Free

Join us virtually for a youth-led conversation focused on empowerment, healthy decision-making, and tobacco-free living.

🎉 June 27, 2026 In-Person Community Event & Celebration
Free

Join us in person for our community celebration featuring prize drawings, poster contest voting, youth engagement activities, and free food and drinks.

Add a donation for Bernadette's House

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