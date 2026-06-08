Lit Without A Lighter

About this event
Join us virtually for an engaging discussion on vaping, tobacco prevention, peer pressure, and making healthy choices for your future.
Join us in person at the Blossom Room for interactive activities, guest speakers, real conversations, and free food and drinks.
Join us virtually for a youth-led conversation focused on empowerment, healthy decision-making, and tobacco-free living.
Join us in person for our community celebration featuring prize drawings, poster contest voting, youth engagement activities, and free food and drinks.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!