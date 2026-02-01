Litchfield Hills Foundation for Giving Inc.

Litchfield Hills Foundation for Giving Inc.

Litchfield Hills Brewfest Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Renews yearly on: January 1

Your name and logo on signage at the event

Access to the VIP hospitality tent for you and 20 of your guests, Includes private tastings, buffet, snacks, water/soda, host/hostess and opportunity to network.

10X10 tent and table for opportunity to display promotional and marketing material at the event.

Full page color ad in digital event book

Print and verbal recognition, Website and Facebook

VIP Tent Sponsor
$3,500

Renews yearly on: January 1

Your name and Logo on signage at the event

Access to the VIP hospitality tent for you and 15 of your guests, Includes private tastings, buffet, snacks, water/soda, host/hostess and opportunity to network.

Full page color ad in digital event book

Print and verbal recognition, Website and Facebook

Tasting Cup Sponsor
$2,300

Renews yearly on: January 1

Your color logo on a 5 oz tasting cup, full page color ad in electronic book, 10 complimentary event admissions, print and verbal recognition, website and Facebook., 10X10 tent and table for opportunity to display promotional and marketing material at the event. (limited opportunity 6 sponsors)

Lanyard Sponsor
$1,900

Renews yearly on: January 1

Your logo on a lanyard, full page color ad in electronic book, 10 complimentary event admissions, print and verbal recognition, website and Facebook, 10X10 tent and table for opportunity to display promotional and marketing material at the event. (limited opportunity 4 sponsors)

Hops Sponsor
$1,000

Renews yearly on: January 1

Includes premier placement full page color ad in electronic book, 10 complimentary event admissions, print and verbal recognition, website and Facebook, 10X10 tent and table for opportunity to display promotional and marketing material at the event.

Lager Sponsor
$500

Renews yearly on: January 1

Full page color ad in electronic book and 8 complimentary event admissions

IPA Sponsor
$400

Renews yearly on: January 1

Full page black and white ad in electronic book and 6 complimentary event admissions.

Moonshine Sponsor
$250

Renews yearly on: January 1

Half page ad in electronic book and 4 complimentary event admissions

Cider Sponsor
$150

Renews yearly on: January 1

Listing in electronic program book and 2 complimentary event admissions

Cash Donation
Pay what you can

No expiration

Add a donation for Litchfield Hills Foundation for Giving Inc.

