Literacy Coalition Silver Sponsor Packages

Everything in Silver Futures, plus:





Presenting Sponsor – your name in all event titles (e.g., "Literacy Coalition 25th Anniversary Celebration, Presented by [Your Name]")

Exclusive on all events signage

Full-page ad in event programs

Upgraded to VIP seating at events

Opportunity to speak for 3–5 minutes at 25th Anniversary Celebration (or event of choice)

1 additional Door Prize Ticket (5 total)

2 additional Exclusive Social Media posts (6 total)

Featured in all press releases and media coverage

Featured in 2026 e-newsletters

Featured interview in Literacy Coalition Impact Video

Private program tour with CEO