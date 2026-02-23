Literacy Coalition of Central Texas

Hosted by

Literacy Coalition of Central Texas

About this event

Literacy Coalition Silver Sponsor Packages

Silver Spark Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor recognition for all events

Public mentions at all events

Listed on event signage

Recognition in event programs

Featured in event slideshows at all events

Reserved seating at events

Highlighted on Literacy Coalition’s events webpage

VIP reception access at Anniversary Celebration

1 copy of the student voices collection

1 Door Prize Ticket at 25th Anniversary Celebration

2 Group Social Media posts throughout the year, highlighting sponsor support

Listed in 2026 e-newsletters

Silver Summit Sponsor
$5,000

Everything in Silver Spark, plus:


Contributing sponsor for all events

Upgraded to Recognized on event signage

1 additional Door Prize Ticket (2 total)

1 additional Group Social Media post (3 total)

Prominently listed in 2026 e-newsletters

 

Silver Horizon Sponsor
$10,000

Everything in Silver Summit, plus:


Supporting Sponsor for all events

Upgraded to Highlighted on event signage

Quarter-page recognition in event programs (replaces general program recognition)

Recognition on event marketing materials

Upgraded to preferred seating at events

Featured on 25th Anniversary Celebration webpage (in addition to events webpage)

Upgraded to a signed copy of the student voices collection

1 additional Door Prize Ticket (3 total)

3 Exclusive Social Media posts (replaces Group posts — exclusive posts feature your organization individually)

Group program tour opportunity

Silver Futures Sponsor
$15,000

Everything in Silver Horizon, plus:


Major Sponsor for all events

Upgraded to featured on event signage

Half-page ad in event programs (upgrade from quarter-page)

Upgraded to priority seating at events

1 additional Door Prize Ticket (4 total)

1 additional Exclusive Social Media post (4 total)

Recognized in 2026 e-newsletters (upgrade from prominently listed)

Highlight in Literacy Coalition Impact Video

Silver Jubilee Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

Everything in Silver Futures, plus:


Presenting Sponsor – your name in all event titles (e.g., "Literacy Coalition 25th Anniversary Celebration, Presented by [Your Name]")

Exclusive on all events signage

Full-page ad in event programs

Upgraded to VIP seating at events

Opportunity to speak for 3–5 minutes at 25th Anniversary Celebration (or event of choice)

1 additional Door Prize Ticket (5 total)

2 additional Exclusive Social Media posts (6 total)

Featured in all press releases and media coverage

Featured in 2026 e-newsletters

Featured interview in Literacy Coalition Impact Video

Private program tour with CEO

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