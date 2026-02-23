Literacy Coalition Silver Sponsor Packages

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor recognition for all events
Public mentions at all events
Listed on event signage
Recognition in event programs
Featured in event slideshows at all events
Reserved seating at events
Highlighted on Literacy Coalition’s events webpage
VIP reception access at Anniversary Celebration
1 copy of the student voices collection
1 Door Prize Ticket at 25th Anniversary Celebration
2 Group Social Media posts throughout the year, highlighting sponsor support
Listed in 2026 e-newsletters
Everything in Silver Spark, plus:
Contributing sponsor for all events
Upgraded to Recognized on event signage
1 additional Door Prize Ticket (2 total)
1 additional Group Social Media post (3 total)
Prominently listed in 2026 e-newsletters
Everything in Silver Summit, plus:
Supporting Sponsor for all events
Upgraded to Highlighted on event signage
Quarter-page recognition in event programs (replaces general program recognition)
Recognition on event marketing materials
Upgraded to preferred seating at events
Featured on 25th Anniversary Celebration webpage (in addition to events webpage)
Upgraded to a signed copy of the student voices collection
1 additional Door Prize Ticket (3 total)
3 Exclusive Social Media posts (replaces Group posts — exclusive posts feature your organization individually)
Group program tour opportunity
Everything in Silver Horizon, plus:
Major Sponsor for all events
Upgraded to featured on event signage
Half-page ad in event programs (upgrade from quarter-page)
Upgraded to priority seating at events
1 additional Door Prize Ticket (4 total)
1 additional Exclusive Social Media post (4 total)
Recognized in 2026 e-newsletters (upgrade from prominently listed)
Highlight in Literacy Coalition Impact Video
Everything in Silver Futures, plus:
Presenting Sponsor – your name in all event titles (e.g., "Literacy Coalition 25th Anniversary Celebration, Presented by [Your Name]")
Exclusive on all events signage
Full-page ad in event programs
Upgraded to VIP seating at events
Opportunity to speak for 3–5 minutes at 25th Anniversary Celebration (or event of choice)
1 additional Door Prize Ticket (5 total)
2 additional Exclusive Social Media posts (6 total)
Featured in all press releases and media coverage
Featured in 2026 e-newsletters
Featured interview in Literacy Coalition Impact Video
Private program tour with CEO
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!