Literacy Delaware Gal's Night Out

Hosted by
About this event
Held at Bally's Dover Casino Resort, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.
Held at Bally's Dover Casino Resort, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert, PLUS a bottle of RED wine. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.
Held at Bally's Dover Casino Resort, this ticket includes a delicious full dinner & dessert, PLUS a bottle of WHITE wine. In addition to great conversation and giving back to the community, there will be a pick-a-prize auction, cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!