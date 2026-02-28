Literacy Door County
Literacy Door County has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Literacy Door County

About this event

Sales closed

Literacy Door County's 2026 Silent Auction

Yes, we have bling! item
Yes, we have bling!
$100

Starting bid

A custom "spinner" ring, created just for you by Angela Luberger of Plum Bottom in Sturgeon Bay.
A unique design in gold and silver.
Winner will work directly with Angela at her Plum Bottom studio.

VALUE: $178

Pamper yourself... item
Pamper yourself... item
Pamper yourself... item
Pamper yourself...
$95

Starting bid

...or someone you love, with these items:

  • A $25 gift card from On Deck Clothing - can be used at any of the 3 stores in Door County
  • A $50 gift certificate from T. Simon Jewelers in Sturgeon Bay
  • A gift bag full of pampering products from Details Hair Innovations in Egg Harbor
  • Total value of package $155
Think Spring for Your Home! item
Think Spring for Your Home! item
Think Spring for Your Home!
$25

Starting bid

Think Spring, with things for your home!

  • A beautiful quilted table runner from our friend Kate at Barn Door Quilts in Sturgeon Bay. Approximately 12" by 42" in shades of blue, periwinkle, green, and teal - hydrangeas on one side, butterflies on the other.
  • $25 gift certificate from Brick Alley in Sturgeon Bay
    Total value $57
For the Kids! item
For the Kids! item
For the Kids! item
For the Kids!
$50

Starting bid

A wonderful package of goodies, total value $95

  • $20 gift certificate from Dancing Bear in Sturgeon Bay
  • A box of taffy (yum!) from Door County Candy in Sturgeon Bay
  • A cute stuffed giraffe and a Sew Corky Sloth plush from Sherry's Hallmark in Sturgeon Bay
  • $25 gift card from Wilson's in Ephraim
Got ink?? item
Got ink?? item
Got ink?? item
Got ink??
$55

Starting bid

Have you always wanted a tattoo? or need another one? Cande at Therion Ink in Sturgeon Bay has donated an $80 gift certificate - and she's the best!

Serving in Style item
Serving in Style item
Serving in Style
$65

Starting bid

From our friends at Cornucopia & Main Street Market:

  • "Appetizers On Ice" serving dish with lids for individual containers and ice bowl
  • Tropical themed paper napkins & napkin holder
  • 2 packages of fruit dip mix

AND use the $25 gift card to fill your dish with yummy things from Main Street Market in Egg Harbor!


Total value $140

Play ball!! item
Play ball!! item
Play ball!! item
Play ball!!
$85

Starting bid

Use the $25 Kwik Trip gas & gift card to fill up for your road trip to American Family Field in Milwaukee to watch the Brewers play the Pirates on Friday, April 24th, 6:40pm game. You'll be in Section 211, Row 3, Seats 16 & 17 - AND preferred parking! Go Brew Crew!! And thank you to Uncommon Achievements LLL!

Total value $132

You could clean up... item
You could clean up... item
You could clean up... item
You could clean up...
$75

Starting bid

You AND your car will smell great!

  • 2 Kwik Trip Rechargeable Ultimate Car Wash Cards, with 5 car washes loaded on each
  • $25 gift certificate from Logan Creek Soap in Sturgeon Bay

Total value $135

Do you love beach glass? item
Do you love beach glass? item
Do you love beach glass? item
Do you love beach glass?
$55

Starting bid

You will love this beautiful mixed metal, 22" necklace - created with love, by Love, from Reclaimed & Co. Jewelry in Sturgeon Bay! Milky-white beach glass, with crystal and brass bead - it will go with everything!

Value $88

Downtown Sturgeon Bay Shopping Spree! item
Downtown Sturgeon Bay Shopping Spree! item
Downtown Sturgeon Bay Shopping Spree! item
Downtown Sturgeon Bay Shopping Spree!
$85

Starting bid

Not one, not two, but THREE $50 gift cards! (Mothers Day and Fathers Day will be here before you know it.) This retail therapy package provided by these three generous businesses:

  • Wilkins & Olander
  • Reclaimed & Co. Jewelry
  • Cloud Nine Collective

Total value $150

FOOD!! (Trucks) item
FOOD!! (Trucks) item
FOOD!! (Trucks) item
FOOD!! (Trucks)
$45

Starting bid

If you haven't tried any of the amazing Door County Food Trucks, you've been missing out on some of the best food the peninsula has to offer!
We have THREE $25 gift certificates, one each from these generous chefs:

  • Papa B's
  • Wally's Weenie Wagon
  • Mauricio's

Total value $75

Dinner & a Movie - North item
Dinner & a Movie - North item
Dinner & a Movie - North
$40

Starting bid

Here's your northern Door Date Night, courtesy of:

  • $25 gift card from Sip in Ephraim
  • 2 Adult passes from Skyway Drive-in Theater in Fish Creek
  • $25 gift card from Main Street Market in Egg Harbor (for extra snacks!!)

Total value $61

Dinner & a Movie - South item
Dinner & a Movie - South item
Dinner & a Movie - South
$40

Starting bid

Here's your southern Door Date Night, courtesy of:

  • $25 gift card from Gloria's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
  • $40 gift card from Sturgeon Bay Cinema 6 - movies and concessions, any time, any day, no expiration

Total value $65

Do you believe in ghosts? item
Do you believe in ghosts? item
Do you believe in ghosts?
$40

Starting bid

Step aboard the trolley "of the doomed." Two tickets on the Ghost Tour of Door County, provided by an anonymous donor. Tour dates available starting Memorial Day Weekend.

Value $71

Mothers Day is right around the corner... item
Mothers Day is right around the corner... item
Mothers Day is right around the corner...
$45

Starting bid

Treat your mom - and yourself - to a shopping/eating trip, courtesy of:

  • TWO $25 gift cards from On Deck Clothing Company, 3 Door County locations
  • TWO $20 gift certificates from Sunrise Food & Drinks in Sturgeon Bay

Total value $90

...and a good book. item
...and a good book. item
...and a good book. item
...and a good book.
$25

Starting bid

Curl up with a cup of coffee (or tea), something sweet to eat (or a slice of sourdough bread), and a good book.

  • $10 gift certificate from Door County Coffee in Carlsville
  • $10 gift certificate from Sperber Sourdough & More in Sturgeon Bay
  • $25 gift card from Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay
  • Value $45
...and another good book. item
...and another good book. item
...and another good book.
$40

Starting bid

Curl up with a glass of wine, something sweet to eat (or a slice of sourdough bread), and another good book.

  • $25 gift certificate from Door Peninsula Winery in Carlsville
  • $10 gift certificate from Sperber Sourdough & More in Sturgeon Bay
  • $25 gift card from Novel Bay Booksellers in Sturgeon Bay
  • Value $60
Chop item
Chop
$60

Starting bid

Whether you've never been, and always wanted to try - or it's your favorite in the Door - we have a $100 gift certificate to Chop, a classic steakhouse and wine bar in Sister Bay!

Value $100 (and a dining experience you won't soon forget!)

Lure item
Lure
$60

Starting bid

Located in Sister Bay and featuring locally sourced fish, freshly caught sustainable seafood, prime meats and handcrafted cocktails, LURE has something for everyone! And we have a $100 gift certificate for you!

Value $100

Mystery Package!! item
Mystery Package!!
$150

Starting bid

Sterling Mercantile and Garden Center in Sturgeon Bay is just ONE of the generous Door County businesses with goodies in this package! But the rest is a SECRET! It's a mystery "grab bag" worth AT LEAST $250!!
There's food, drink, and boutique gift cards and certificates - all in this ONE BIG PACKAGE! Go on, take a chance...you know you want to...

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!