Literacy Door County's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A custom "spinner" ring, created just for you by Angela Luberger of Plum Bottom in Sturgeon Bay.
A unique design in gold and silver.
Winner will work directly with Angela at her Plum Bottom studio.
VALUE: $178
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...or someone you love, with these items:
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Think Spring, with things for your home!
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A wonderful package of goodies, total value $95
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Have you always wanted a tattoo? or need another one? Cande at Therion Ink in Sturgeon Bay has donated an $80 gift certificate - and she's the best!
Starting bid
From our friends at Cornucopia & Main Street Market:
AND use the $25 gift card to fill your dish with yummy things from Main Street Market in Egg Harbor!
Total value $140
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Use the $25 Kwik Trip gas & gift card to fill up for your road trip to American Family Field in Milwaukee to watch the Brewers play the Pirates on Friday, April 24th, 6:40pm game. You'll be in Section 211, Row 3, Seats 16 & 17 - AND preferred parking! Go Brew Crew!! And thank you to Uncommon Achievements LLL!
Total value $132
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You AND your car will smell great!
Total value $135
Starting bid
You will love this beautiful mixed metal, 22" necklace - created with love, by Love, from Reclaimed & Co. Jewelry in Sturgeon Bay! Milky-white beach glass, with crystal and brass bead - it will go with everything!
Value $88
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Not one, not two, but THREE $50 gift cards! (Mothers Day and Fathers Day will be here before you know it.) This retail therapy package provided by these three generous businesses:
Total value $150
Starting bid
If you haven't tried any of the amazing Door County Food Trucks, you've been missing out on some of the best food the peninsula has to offer!
We have THREE $25 gift certificates, one each from these generous chefs:
Total value $75
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Here's your northern Door Date Night, courtesy of:
Total value $61
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Here's your southern Door Date Night, courtesy of:
Total value $65
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Step aboard the trolley "of the doomed." Two tickets on the Ghost Tour of Door County, provided by an anonymous donor. Tour dates available starting Memorial Day Weekend.
Value $71
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Treat your mom - and yourself - to a shopping/eating trip, courtesy of:
Total value $90
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Curl up with a cup of coffee (or tea), something sweet to eat (or a slice of sourdough bread), and a good book.
Starting bid
Curl up with a glass of wine, something sweet to eat (or a slice of sourdough bread), and another good book.
Starting bid
Whether you've never been, and always wanted to try - or it's your favorite in the Door - we have a $100 gift certificate to Chop, a classic steakhouse and wine bar in Sister Bay!
Value $100 (and a dining experience you won't soon forget!)
Starting bid
Located in Sister Bay and featuring locally sourced fish, freshly caught sustainable seafood, prime meats and handcrafted cocktails, LURE has something for everyone! And we have a $100 gift certificate for you!
Value $100
Starting bid
Sterling Mercantile and Garden Center in Sturgeon Bay is just ONE of the generous Door County businesses with goodies in this package! But the rest is a SECRET! It's a mystery "grab bag" worth AT LEAST $250!!
There's food, drink, and boutique gift cards and certificates - all in this ONE BIG PACKAGE! Go on, take a chance...you know you want to...
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!