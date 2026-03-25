Pbs West Educational Foundation

Hosted by

Pbs West Educational Foundation

About this event

Literary Prelude with Blair Underwood

6101 W Century Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA

Book Only
$25

Pre-order your signed copy of A Soldier’s Wife for $25. Limited signed copies available—reserve yours today and take home a piece of this powerful story of legacy and resilience.

Pick up at Public Meeting April 16th

Final Release
$42

Final opportunity to enter this intimate, high-demand experience. Engage in an exclusive literary experience with Blair Underwood, featuring a moderated conversation, a signed copy of his new book, curated photo opportunities, Limited seating remains.

Add a donation for Pbs West Educational Foundation

$

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