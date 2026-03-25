Literary Prelude with Blair Underwood

About this event
Pre-order your signed copy of A Soldier’s Wife for $25. Limited signed copies available—reserve yours today and take home a piece of this powerful story of legacy and resilience.
Pick up at Public Meeting April 16th
Final opportunity to enter this intimate, high-demand experience. Engage in an exclusive literary experience with Blair Underwood, featuring a moderated conversation, a signed copy of his new book, curated photo opportunities, Limited seating remains.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!