Kickback Kings, Goombay Adventures, Hike Crew and Bash Sports Present: L.I.T. LYMPICS

This ticket grants you full access as a competitor in the L.I.T.lympics games **We will do our best to accommodate your team preference; however, our primary goal is to ensure that all participants are distributed fairly and evenly across teams** ****Please note if you register after 6/18/2025 specifics shirt sizes may not be available due to turnaround time for manufacture

This ticket grants you full access as a competitor in the L.I.T.lympics games **We will do our best to accommodate your team preference; however, our primary goal is to ensure that all participants are distributed fairly and evenly across teams** ****Please note if you register after 6/18/2025 specifics shirt sizes may not be available due to turnaround time for manufacture

More details...