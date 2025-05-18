Kickback Kings, Goombay Adventures, Hike Crew and Bash Sports Present: L.I.T. LYMPICS

This ticket grants you full access as a competitor in the L.I.T.lympics games
**We will do our best to accommodate your team preference; however, our primary goal is to ensure that all participants are distributed fairly and evenly across teams**
****Please note if you register after 6/18/2025 specifics shirt sizes may not be available due to turnaround time for manufacture
Spectator
$15
This ticket grants you access to the L.I.T.lympics as a spectator.
Vendor
$175
Includes space for one tent and one table (please note: tables will not be provided by the host), DJ recognition, and business promotion via social media and email.
Late Registration Participant- Shirt Size Not Guaranteed
$35
This ticket grants you full access as a competitor in the L.I.T.lympics games
**We will do our best to accommodate your team preference; however, our primary goal is to ensure that all participants are distributed fairly and evenly across teams**
****Please note if you register after 6/18/2025 specifics shirt sizes may not be available due to turnaround time for manufacture
Same Day Registration Spectator
$30
This ticket grants you access to the L.I.T.lympics as a spectator.
Add a donation for Southern Diplomats
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!