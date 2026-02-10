Little Acorn Preschool

Hosted by

Little Acorn Preschool

About this event

Little Acorn Preschool- Spring Garden Gala

1933 Fort Vancouver Way

Vancouver, WA 98663, USA

General Admission
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Couple Ticket
$55
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Purchase two tickets for a small discount

Table of 8
$210

Tickets for a full table of 8

Sponsorship- Acorn Level
$500

Acorn level sponsorship includes a reserved table and business listed in our program.

Sponsorship- Sprout Level
$1,000

Sprout level sponsorship level includes a reserved table, business listed in our program, and a shout out on social media.

Sponsorship Level- Great Oak level
$2,000

Great Oak level sponsorship level includes a VIP table, named sponsorship of the event, and shout our on social media.

Add a donation for Little Acorn Preschool

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