Little Acorn Preschool- Spring Garden Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Purchase two tickets for a small discount
Tickets for a full table of 8
Acorn level sponsorship includes a reserved table and business listed in our program.
Sprout level sponsorship level includes a reserved table, business listed in our program, and a shout out on social media.
Great Oak level sponsorship level includes a VIP table, named sponsorship of the event, and shout our on social media.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!