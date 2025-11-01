Chickadee Foundation

Little Bird Diaper Bank New Year Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

One chance to win big while helping keep babies clean, dry, and comfortable.

5 Raffle Tickets Bundle
$20
This includes 5 tickets

More entries, more joy, and more diapers for families who need them most.

20 Raffle Tickets Bundle
$75
This includes 20 tickets

With 20 entries, you’re boosting your chances to win and making a big impact for local families.

100 Raffle Tickets Bundle
$325
This includes 100 tickets

Go big for the holidays! With 100 entries, you’re making a powerful impact. Your generosity spreads comfort, care to our littlest community members.

