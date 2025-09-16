Hosted by

Legacy Foundation of Hartford

About this event

Add a donation for Legacy Foundation of Hartford

$

Sales closed

Little Black Dress 2025

32 Front St

Hartford, CT 06103, USA

Patron
$125


Admission to our main event, including live entertainment, hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, and more.


VIP
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

VIP recognition, access to our VIP pre-event reception, complimentary valet parking, priority seating for the main event

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Silver Level recognition, access to our VIP pre-event reception, complimentary valet parking, priority seating for the main event

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Gold Level recognition, access to our VIP pre-event reception, complimentary valet parking, priority seating

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Platinum Level recognition, private sponsor table in main event, access to our VIP pre-event reception, complimentary valet parking

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Level recognition, stage opportunity to address guests and share mission alignment, private sponsor table in main event, access to VIP pre-event reception, and complimentary valet parking.   

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!