Little Black Dress Luncheon: Sponsored by Fashion Crossroads

Hosted by
About this event
Entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Table – 8 tickets, lunch, amenities, and fashion show
Recognition at the annual event
Logo featured on event materials
Name and logo displayed on the table
Recognition on Dress for Success Casper Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
Recognition on Dress for Success Casper website
Table – 8 tickets, lunch, amenities, and fashion show
Recognition at the annual event
Logo featured on event materials
Name and company logo displayed on the table
Name on Dress for Success website as Sapphire Sponsor for the event
Table – 8 tickets, lunch, amenities, and fashion show access
Recognition at the annual event
Name listed on the table
Recognition for Table sponsors on the Dress For Success website
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!