Little Canada Elementary PTSA's Pumpkin Carnival Silent Auction

Starting bid
$250 gift card to use at Minnesota-based, By the Yard Outdoor Furniture.
Starting bid
Oil Change and Tire Rotation
Midas
2168 Snelling Ave.N,
Roseville, MN
($125 Value)
Starting bid
Redeem a donated voucher for TWO tickets to any performance in the 2025-2026 Season. (certificate will be emailed to winner)
Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire for more than 295,000 people annually.
This voucher has no cash value. The stated retail value of this voucher ($120.00) is for tax purposes only
Starting bid
This voucher is redeemable for 2 nights in fabulous Las Vegas or magical Orlando and a $100 Dining Advantage Card, plus a bonus trip of 2 nights at the recipient's choice of 30 destinations. In addition, we include a Guest Membership to Sharelife Vacations - a Private Members Only Site, to never pay retail for hotel stays again.
Bonus trip destination choices include:
Atlantic City, NJ
Anaheim, CA
Asheville, NC
Austin, TX
Bahamas
Branson, MO
Cancun, MX
Cape Cod Area, MA
Destin, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Denver, CO
Galveston, TX
Jamaica
Las Vegas, NV
Lake Tahoe Area, CA
Los Cabos, MX
Miami, FL
Myrtle Beach, SC
New Orleans, LA
Oahu, HI
Orlando, FL
Palm Springs, CA
Reno, NV
San Juan, PR
San Diego, CA
San Francisco, CA
Scottsdale, AZ
Smoky Mountains, TN
Virginia Beach, VA
Williamsburg, VA
Valid for two adults over 21 years of age only. 30 days advanced scheduling required for reservations. Dates are subject to availability. Valid for Sunday through Thursday nights (Friday & Saturday nights may be available for a surcharge.) Transportation, incidentals, and daily resort fees not included. One voucher per household. No cash value. Group travel is strictly prohibited. Group travel is defined as multiple certificates being used by groups and/or related parties for concurrent or consecutive stays.
Bonus gifts (Dining Advantage Card and Bonus Trip Certificate) are issued at the optional Sharelife Vacations Orientation offered during the initial trip to Las Vegas or Orlando.
A refundable deposit of $100 is required for booking reservations; the deposit will be refunded in full upon completion of both trips.
$100 Dining Advantage gift card details: Promotional gift card or code may be used to purchase offers at DiningAdvantage.com or on the mobile app. Card and offers void if purchased, sold or bartered for cash, or if photocopied or reproduced. This card/code will not be replaced if lost or stolen and cannot be redeemed for cash. See DiningAdvantage.com for full details. Dining Advantage® is a registered trademark of Entertainment®.
Here is a link to our webpage with Q&A about this exciting program: https://charityworks.net/travel_voucher
Or call us directly at: Ira (925) 250-6968 9 AM - 5 PM PST
Starting bid
Enjoy the MN Wild game on Saturday, 12/14/2025 at 1pm against Philadelphia. Tickets will be transferred to the winner.
Tickets generously donated by BIX Produce, Little Canada.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 towards fine dining at Little Canada's premier restaurant. Winner must pick up gift certificate at Little Canada Elementary School
235 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN 55117
Starting bid
Whether you need a date night, a night at a hotel with a pool or you have family in town that need a room, enjoy a stay in the Presidential Suite at DoubleTree by Hilton AND a $75 gift card towards a meal at AXEL'S Steak and Seafood Restaurant.
2540 Cleveland Ave, Roseville, MN 55113
VALUE: $300
Starting bid
Have an epic birthday party with all things LEGO's at Bricks & Minifigs (Roseville) located at 1692 Lexington Ave., Roseville. Winner will be provided with the gift certificate to be picked up at LCE.
(VALUE: $200)
Generously donated by Rob & Mindy, store owners and LEGO fanatics!
Starting bid
Enjoy $100 towards a meal and beverages at a fun, delicious Roseville restaurant: The Tipsy Steer.
Generously donated by the owner.
Starting bid
Good for a three month membership
$60 service value per month.
TOTAL VALUE: $180.
Winner will be emailed contact details for Prose, Roseville.
https://myprose.com/locations/minnesota/roseville/
Generously donated by salon owner.
Starting bid
Invite your friends and family to a Total Wine tasting party at the store. You bring the friends, some appetizers and enjoy a fun night sampling different wines from around the globe.
VALUE: $600
