Little Canada Elementary PTSA's Pumpkin Carnival Silent Auction

This voucher is redeemable for 2 nights in fabulous Las Vegas or magical Orlando and a $100 Dining Advantage Card, plus a bonus trip of 2 nights at the recipient's choice of 30 destinations. In addition, we include a Guest Membership to Sharelife Vacations - a Private Members Only Site, to never pay retail for hotel stays again.

Bonus trip destination choices include:

Atlantic City, NJ

Anaheim, CA

Asheville, NC

Austin, TX

Bahamas

Branson, MO

Cancun, MX

Cape Cod Area, MA

Destin, FL

Daytona Beach, FL

Denver, CO

Galveston, TX

Jamaica

Las Vegas, NV

Lake Tahoe Area, CA

Los Cabos, MX

Miami, FL

Myrtle Beach, SC

New Orleans, LA

Oahu, HI

Orlando, FL

Palm Springs, CA

Reno, NV

San Juan, PR

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

Scottsdale, AZ

Smoky Mountains, TN

Virginia Beach, VA

Williamsburg, VA

Valid for two adults over 21 years of age only. 30 days advanced scheduling required for reservations. Dates are subject to availability. Valid for Sunday through Thursday nights (Friday & Saturday nights may be available for a surcharge.) Transportation, incidentals, and daily resort fees not included. One voucher per household. No cash value. Group travel is strictly prohibited. Group travel is defined as multiple certificates being used by groups and/or related parties for concurrent or consecutive stays.

Bonus gifts (Dining Advantage Card and Bonus Trip Certificate) are issued at the optional Sharelife Vacations Orientation offered during the initial trip to Las Vegas or Orlando.

A refundable deposit of $100 is required for booking reservations; the deposit will be refunded in full upon completion of both trips.

$100 Dining Advantage gift card details: Promotional gift card or code may be used to purchase offers at DiningAdvantage.com or on the mobile app. Card and offers void if purchased, sold or bartered for cash, or if photocopied or reproduced. This card/code will not be replaced if lost or stolen and cannot be redeemed for cash. See DiningAdvantage.com for full details. Dining Advantage® is a registered trademark of Entertainment®.

Here is a link to our webpage with Q&A about this exciting program: https://charityworks.net/travel_voucher

Or call us directly at: Ira (925) 250-6968 9 AM - 5 PM PST