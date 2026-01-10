Little Chef After School Club

Want to mix, stir, and create yummy treats with your friends? Join our Little Chefs Club after school! Each week, we’ll make easy, tasty recipes—like edible cookie dough, smoothies, or cake pops—learn some kitchen tricks, and have a blast tasting our creations. No cooking experience needed—just bring your curiosity and your appetite! Come cook, laugh, and make something delicious every week!

Allergy Notice: Some recipes may contain common allergens like nuts, dairy, or eggs. Please let us know about any food allergies before joining.



