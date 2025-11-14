Little Critter Crew

Little Critter Crew's Cozy Fall Auction 3/3

Rat Tote Bag item
Rat Tote Bag
$1

Little Critter Crew Rat Tote Bag 12" x 15"

art by helena doodles

Be Kind to Every Kind Shirt item
Be Kind to Every Kind Shirt
$1

Be Kind To Every Kind, Little Critter Crew T-Shirt, Blue, size Large, 100% cotton.

$1

Be Kind To Every Kind, Little Critter Crew T-Shirt, Blue, size Medium, 100% cotton.

$1

Be Kind To Every Kind, Little Critter Crew T-Shirt, Turquoise, size Medium, 100% cotton.

Small Acorn Dragon item
Small Acorn Dragon
$1

3D Printed Small Acorn Dragon by Stuck to You Merch 5"

Bulk Apple Chew Sticks item
Bulk Apple Chew Sticks
$1

1 lb dried Apple sticks (oregon Orchard Apple)

Tarot Double Hammock item
Tarot Double Hammock
$1

Tarot Double Hammock by Dexter's Creature Comforts 10" x 10" top 12" x 12" bottom.

Small Orange Wyvern item
Small Orange Wyvern
$1

3D Printed Small Orange Wyvern by Stuck to You Merch 5"

Triple Kitty Moon Postcard item
Triple Kitty Moon Postcard
$1

Triple Kitty Moon Postcard by Starry Paw Shop 5" x 7"

Warframe 1999 Pin item
Warframe 1999 Pin
$1

Warframe 1999 Pin by Stuck to You Merch 2"

Christmas Mouse Pendant Ornament item
Christmas Mouse Pendant Ornament
$1

Christmas Mouse Pendant Ornament 2" x 3"

Green Rose Dragon item
Green Rose Dragon
$1

3D Printed Green Rose Dragon 6" by Stuck to You Merch

Box of Dried Pinecones item
Box of Dried Pinecones
$1

Box of Dried Pinecones

1 Custom Pet Portrait item
1 Custom Pet Portrait
$1

1 Custom Pet Portrait by Drusilla

Inspirational Poetry Book item
Inspirational Poetry Book
$1

Inspirational Poetry Book by Molly Smith

Pink Plush Bunny item
Pink Plush Bunny
$1

Pink Plush Bunny 3" from All Things Kids and More

Tan Plush Bunny item
Tan Plush Bunny
$1

Tan Plush Bunny 3" All Things Kids and More

Cream Plush Bunny item
Cream Plush Bunny
$1

Cream Plush Bunny 3" All Things Kids and More

Bunny Knit Hat for Baby item
Bunny Knit Hat for Baby
$1

Bunny Knit Hat for Baby from All Things Kids and More

Mouse Onesie item
Mouse Onesie
$1

Mouse Onesie Size 9 Months from All Things Kids and More

Mountain Rain Shampoo Bar item
Mountain Rain Shampoo Bar
$1

Mountain Rain Shampoo Bar by Rainbro Crafts 2.50 oz

Dragon Fly Crocheted Plant Hanger item
Dragon Fly Crocheted Plant Hanger
$1

Dragon Fly Crocheted Plant Hanger 42" Long

Teacup Mouse Keychain item
Teacup Mouse Keychain
$1

Teacup Mouse Keychain 3"

I'm a Hedgehug Card item
I'm a Hedgehug Card
$1

I'm a Hedgehug Machine Card 5" x 7" from On Being a Wildflower

Love is Being Free Sticker item
Love is Being Free Sticker
$1

Love is Being Free to be yourself Rat Holographic sticker 3" from On Being a Wildflower

Spring Rabbit Sticker item
Spring Rabbit Sticker
$1

Spring Rabbit Sticker Matte Finish 3" from On Being a Wildflower

Spooky Watercolor Painting item
Spooky Watercolor Painting
$1

Spooky Watercolor Painting by Kate Ayers 10" x 13"

Rat Tea Party Sticker item
Rat Tea Party Sticker
$1

Rat Tea Party Holographic sticker 3" from On Being a Wildflower

Collection of Rats Volume 1 item
Collection of Rats Volume 1
$1

Collection of Rats Volume 1 Book by Sophie McNally

Blue Rat Acrylic Keychain item
Blue Rat Acrylic Keychain
$1

Blue Rat Acrylic Keychain by Sophie McNally 3"

Rat with Wings Acrylic Keychain item
Rat with Wings Acrylic Keychain
$1

Rat with Wings Acrylic Keychain by Sophie McNally 3"

Rat with Horns & Leaf Acrylic Keychain item
Rat with Horns & Leaf Acrylic Keychain
$1

Rat with Horns & Leaf Acrylic Keychain by Sophie McNally 3"

Trash Panda Postcard item
Trash Panda Postcard
$1

Live Like Everyday is Trash Day Postcard by Ratladyart 5" x 7"


Moon Bunny Sticker Bundle item
Moon Bunny Sticker Bundle
$1

Moon Bunny Sticker Bundle by Paper Buns Co 3" each

Rat Art Print Bundle item
Rat Art Print Bundle
$1

Rat Art Bundle by Bean Baguette 5"x7" & 4"x6"

Little Critter Crew Commissoned Sticker bundle item
Little Critter Crew Commissoned Sticker bundle
$1

Little Critter Crew Commissoned Sticker bundle 3" each

Large Sticker Sheet item
Large Sticker Sheet
$1

Large Sticker Sheet by Rat Way Sanctuary

For the Wacky at Heart item
For the Wacky at Heart
$1

For the Wacky at Heart by Molly Nicole. Mad Libs



Halloween Rat Art Print item
Halloween Rat Art Print
$1

Halloween Rat Art Print by Em.F.green 8" x 10"


