Little Critter Crew's Cozy Fall Auction 3/3

Little Critter Crew Rat Tote Bag 12" x 15"
art by helena doodles
Be Kind To Every Kind, Little Critter Crew T-Shirt, Blue, size Large, 100% cotton.
Be Kind To Every Kind, Little Critter Crew T-Shirt, Blue, size Medium, 100% cotton.
Be Kind To Every Kind, Little Critter Crew T-Shirt, Turquoise, size Medium, 100% cotton.
3D Printed Small Acorn Dragon by Stuck to You Merch 5"
1 lb dried Apple sticks (oregon Orchard Apple)
Tarot Double Hammock by Dexter's Creature Comforts 10" x 10" top 12" x 12" bottom.
3D Printed Small Orange Wyvern by Stuck to You Merch 5"
Triple Kitty Moon Postcard by Starry Paw Shop 5" x 7"
Warframe 1999 Pin by Stuck to You Merch 2"
Christmas Mouse Pendant Ornament 2" x 3"
3D Printed Green Rose Dragon 6" by Stuck to You Merch
Box of Dried Pinecones
1 Custom Pet Portrait by Drusilla
Inspirational Poetry Book by Molly Smith
Pink Plush Bunny 3" from All Things Kids and More
Tan Plush Bunny 3" All Things Kids and More
Cream Plush Bunny 3" All Things Kids and More
Tan Plush Bunny 3" All Things Kids and More
Bunny Knit Hat for Baby from All Things Kids and More
Mouse Onesie Size 9 Months from All Things Kids and More
Mountain Rain Shampoo Bar by Rainbro Crafts 2.50 oz
Dragon Fly Crocheted Plant Hanger 42" Long
Teacup Mouse Keychain 3"
I'm a Hedgehug Machine Card 5" x 7" from On Being a Wildflower
Love is Being Free to be yourself Rat Holographic sticker 3" from On Being a Wildflower
Spring Rabbit Sticker Matte Finish 3" from On Being a Wildflower
Spooky Watercolor Painting by Kate Ayers 10" x 13"
Rat Tea Party Holographic sticker 3" from On Being a Wildflower
Collection of Rats Volume 1 Book by Sophie McNally
Blue Rat Acrylic Keychain by Sophie McNally 3"
Rat with Wings Acrylic Keychain by Sophie McNally 3"
Rat with Horns & Leaf Acrylic Keychain by Sophie McNally 3"
Live Like Everyday is Trash Day Postcard by Ratladyart 5" x 7"
Moon Bunny Sticker Bundle by Paper Buns Co 3" each
Rat Art Bundle by Bean Baguette 5"x7" & 4"x6"
Little Critter Crew Commissoned Sticker bundle 3" each
Sticker Bundle by Rat Way Sanctuary
Sticker Bundle by Rat Way Sanctuary
Sticker Bundle by Rat Way Sanctuary
Sticker Bundle by Rat Way Sanctuary
Large Sticker Sheet by Rat Way Sanctuary
For the Wacky at Heart by Molly Nicole. Mad Libs
Halloween Rat Art Print by Em.F.green 8" x 10"
Halloween Rat Art Print by Em.F.green 8" x 10"
