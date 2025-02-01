Little Learning Events

Important Considerations: Events are two hours from your scheduled welcome to departure. The person making the booking must leave their driver's license with the host until the conclusion of the event. Each guest will be allowed one chaperone. The host child may have four. Please add others in your guest count. We will greet you inside 15 minutes before your guest's start time so you may set up any materials you bring. The event will begin on our fabulous playground. Please instruct your guests to meet you there. After the children complete their activities, we will move inside for treats and time with your host child. Our team member will assist you in cleaning up and packing any of your belongings. It is expected that all materials brought in are removed or disposed of before your booking ends. Once cleared, the driver's license will be returned. You are responsible for the safety and good conduct of all your event guests. Please supervise children accordingly. Children under two must be within an arm's reach of a dedicated adult and may not participate on the playground. Events are non-refundable unless we must cancel. If your group must move indoors due to weather, we will modify your activities to an indoor area and will refund 30% of your fee.

Important Considerations: Events are two hours from your scheduled welcome to departure. The person making the booking must leave their driver's license with the host until the conclusion of the event. Each guest will be allowed one chaperone. The host child may have four. Please add others in your guest count. We will greet you inside 15 minutes before your guest's start time so you may set up any materials you bring. The event will begin on our fabulous playground. Please instruct your guests to meet you there. After the children complete their activities, we will move inside for treats and time with your host child. Our team member will assist you in cleaning up and packing any of your belongings. It is expected that all materials brought in are removed or disposed of before your booking ends. Once cleared, the driver's license will be returned. You are responsible for the safety and good conduct of all your event guests. Please supervise children accordingly. Children under two must be within an arm's reach of a dedicated adult and may not participate on the playground. Events are non-refundable unless we must cancel. If your group must move indoors due to weather, we will modify your activities to an indoor area and will refund 30% of your fee.

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