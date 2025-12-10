Little Feet Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by

Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 1 item
Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 1
$40

Starting bid

A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with May, the owner of Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork. Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.

$100 Value.


Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 2 item
Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 2
$30

Starting bid

A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Sage at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.

Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.

85$ Value.

Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 3 item
Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 3
$30

Starting bid

A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Quentin at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.

Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.

85$ Value.

Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 4 item
Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 4
$30

Starting bid

A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Bree at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.

Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.

85$ Value.

Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 5 item
Gift Card "Scissor and Bone Barber Shop" 5
$30

Starting bid

A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Sydney at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.

Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.

85$ Value.

Gift Certificate Crown BJJ item
Gift Certificate Crown BJJ
$150

Starting bid

A full 3-Month membership at the prestigious Crown BJJ Martial Arts Gym. Located in Bluffdale.

600$ Value.

KetaKalm Gift Basket item
KetaKalm Gift Basket
$400

Starting bid

Gift Basket and Gift Certificate. Included with the Gift Certificate-Complete At-Home Ketamine Therapy Treatment Series W/ Bremond White, FNP-BC, Founder.
-Comprehensive medical screening and intake
-Individualized treatment planning
-All prescribed medication for the treatment

-Unlimited Support from the KetaKalm clinical team.

-Monitoring and guidance throughout treatment series.

-Ongoing follow-up care to support long-term healing

$1,200+ Value

Gift Certificate For Pomarri Treatment item
Gift Certificate For Pomarri Treatment
$2,000

Starting bid

A gift certificate for Pomarri's Full IOP Treatment program. Including Groups, MAT if needed, Individual counseling and more!

$13,500 Value

Christmas Gift Basket item
Christmas Gift Basket
$190

Starting bid

An assortment of holiday decorations.

$385 Value

Lego Gift Basket item
Lego Gift Basket
$180

Starting bid

A gift basket with an assortment of Lego builds. Includes, LOTR kit, Harry Potter kit, Black Cat Kit, with 3 small build kits, a coffee shop, flower shop, and a castle.

$400 Value

Piture item
$30

Starting bid

29" x 23" of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

Picture item
Picture
$10

Starting bid

11" x 14" Picture of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.

Picture item
Picture
$15

Starting bid

23" x 17" Picture and frame of President Abraham Lincoln.

Gift Basket (Youth Bike Gear) item
Gift Basket (Youth Bike Gear)
$20

Starting bid

VELOCITY GOGGLE
YOUTH SMALL TRP T-SHIRT
TREKTRO TRP BLACK CONTAINER
YOUTH DIRTPAW GLOVES Red (Youth Small)
YOUTH RADAR GLOVES Black (Youth Small)
YOUTH RADAR GLOVES Black ( Youth Medium)

Approx. $100+ Value

Gift Basket (Youth Bike Gear) item
Gift Basket (Youth Bike Gear)
$20

Starting bid

PAIR VELOCITY GOGGLE
YOUTH MEDIUM TRP T-SHIRT
TREKTRO TRP BLACK CONTAINER
YOUTH AIRMATIC GLOVES (LG. RED)
YOUTH RIDE CAMP GLOVES (XL. BLACK)
YOUTH RADAR GLOVES (M. WHITE/BLUE)

Approx. $100+ Value

Gift Certificate Earnie's Sports Deli item
Gift Certificate Earnie's Sports Deli
$175

Starting bid

This certificate can be redeemed at Earnie's Sports Deli in Orem.

Can be used once a week for a YEAR to get,

-1/2 sandwich

-1 side

-1 drink

$530 Value

Cedar Chest item
Cedar Chest
$250

Starting bid

Locally made cedar chest crafted by: Larel Parkinson. Includes 3 Plush blankets inside!

$500 approx. value

Native American Painting item
Native American Painting
$500

Starting bid

A 1-of-1 original art piece by local Utah artist Harold "JR" Johanson.

Approx. Value $2000

