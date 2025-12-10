Little Feet Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with May, the owner of Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork. Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.
$100 Value.
Starting bid
A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Sage at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.
Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.
85$ Value.
Starting bid
A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Quentin at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.
Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.
85$ Value.
Starting bid
A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Bree at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.
Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.
85$ Value.
Starting bid
A gift card for a Deluxe Full Service (Hair or Beard) with Sydney at Scissor and Bone Barber Shop. Located in American Fork.
Valid Jan. 1st-July 1st.
85$ Value.
Starting bid
A full 3-Month membership at the prestigious Crown BJJ Martial Arts Gym. Located in Bluffdale.
600$ Value.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Gift Basket and Gift Certificate. Included with the Gift Certificate-Complete At-Home Ketamine Therapy Treatment Series W/ Bremond White, FNP-BC, Founder.
-Comprehensive medical screening and intake
-Individualized treatment planning
-All prescribed medication for the treatment
-Unlimited Support from the KetaKalm clinical team.
-Monitoring and guidance throughout treatment series.
-Ongoing follow-up care to support long-term healing
$1,200+ Value
Starting bid
A gift certificate for Pomarri's Full IOP Treatment program. Including Groups, MAT if needed, Individual counseling and more!
$13,500 Value
Starting bid
An assortment of holiday decorations.
$385 Value
Starting bid
A gift basket with an assortment of Lego builds. Includes, LOTR kit, Harry Potter kit, Black Cat Kit, with 3 small build kits, a coffee shop, flower shop, and a castle.
$400 Value
Starting bid
29" x 23" of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.
Starting bid
11" x 14" Picture of Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus.
Starting bid
23" x 17" Picture and frame of President Abraham Lincoln.
Starting bid
VELOCITY GOGGLE
YOUTH SMALL TRP T-SHIRT
TREKTRO TRP BLACK CONTAINER
YOUTH DIRTPAW GLOVES Red (Youth Small)
YOUTH RADAR GLOVES Black (Youth Small)
YOUTH RADAR GLOVES Black ( Youth Medium)
Approx. $100+ Value
Starting bid
PAIR VELOCITY GOGGLE
YOUTH MEDIUM TRP T-SHIRT
TREKTRO TRP BLACK CONTAINER
YOUTH AIRMATIC GLOVES (LG. RED)
YOUTH RIDE CAMP GLOVES (XL. BLACK)
YOUTH RADAR GLOVES (M. WHITE/BLUE)
Approx. $100+ Value
Starting bid
This certificate can be redeemed at Earnie's Sports Deli in Orem.
Can be used once a week for a YEAR to get,
-1/2 sandwich
-1 side
-1 drink
$530 Value
Starting bid
Locally made cedar chest crafted by: Larel Parkinson. Includes 3 Plush blankets inside!
$500 approx. value
Starting bid
A 1-of-1 original art piece by local Utah artist Harold "JR" Johanson.
Approx. Value $2000
