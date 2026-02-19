Little Five Points Cultural District

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Little Five Points Cultural District

About this shop

Little Five Points Cultural District's Shop

T-shirt - Heavy Duty item
T-shirt - Heavy Duty
$25

Built for comfort and durability, this classic tee features thick, high‑quality cotton that holds up wash after wash. Ideal for everyday wear or custom printing. Criminal Records has these for sale in their store.


Key details:

  • 100% preshrunk cotton (fiber content may vary by color)
  • Classic fit, crew neck
  • Double‑needle stitching for extra strength
  • Heavyweight fabric (around 6 oz)




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shipping
$6

If you did not pick up your shirt at festival, contact us after to pay for shipping. [email protected]. We will not mail your shirt unless you pay for shipping. Thanks for your support.

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Beanies item
Beanies
$20

Cool quality beanies! One size fits all

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L5P Pins and patches
$4

Pins with L5P, Stay Weird, and more AND L5P Patches

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small 3x5 Pouches w L5P logo
$5
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L5P Trucker Hat
$15

Trucker hat with L5P logo

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L5P Cups
$1

Cups change color when liquid is added.

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