Little Five Points Cultural District's Shop

About this shop
Built for comfort and durability, this classic tee features thick, high‑quality cotton that holds up wash after wash. Ideal for everyday wear or custom printing. Criminal Records has these for sale in their store.
Key details:
If you did not pick up your shirt at festival, contact us after to pay for shipping. [email protected]. We will not mail your shirt unless you pay for shipping. Thanks for your support.
Cool quality beanies! One size fits all
Pins with L5P, Stay Weird, and more AND L5P Patches
Trucker hat with L5P logo
Cups change color when liquid is added.
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