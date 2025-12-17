Little Grass Foundation

Little Grass Foundation

CPR Workshop - Awareness Month

CPR Workshop - Newark Library (Cherry Room) item
CPR Workshop - Newark Library (Cherry Room)
Free

Saturday, 12/27/25, 2:00–4:00 PM

Age 12 and up. Please arrive 10 minutes early.

Free workshop for educational purposes only.
No CPR certification card will be issued.
This course is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with the AHA.

CPR Workshop - Cupertino Library (ThinkTank) item
CPR Workshop - Cupertino Library (ThinkTank)
Free

Saturday, 1/3/26, 4:00–6:00 PM

Age 12 and up. Please arrive 10 minutes early. Free workshop for educational purposes only.
No CPR certification card will be issued.
This course is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with the AHA.

CPR Workshop - Milpitas Library (Group Study A) item
CPR Workshop - Milpitas Library (Group Study A)
Free

Sunday, 1/11/26, 2:00–4:00 PM

Age 12 and up. Please arrive 10 minutes early. Free workshop for educational purposes only.
No CPR certification card will be issued.
This course is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with the AHA.

CPR Workshop - Saratoga Library (Oak Room) item
CPR Workshop - Saratoga Library (Oak Room)
Free

Sunday, 1/18/26, 3:00–5:00 PM

Age 12 and up. Please arrive 10 minutes early. Free workshop for educational purposes only.
No CPR certification card will be issued.
This course is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated with the AHA.

