Little Hands Serving Hearts's Bookstore

In Little Hands, Big Hearts: Making a Difference Together, readers meet compassionate kids who use their time, treasure, and talents to bring joy and kindness to their communities. Through lyrical rhyme and heartwarming illustrations, this uplifting book empowers children to believe in their ability to help others and shows how simple acts of service can spark real change. Perfect for families, classrooms, and community groups, this story beautifully reminds us that everyone has something to give and that by working together, we can create a kinder, brighter world. 100% of proceeds from this book support future Little Hands Serving Hearts projects, expanding the impact of more children and families to make a difference through hands-on service opportunities.