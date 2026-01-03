Little Hearts Foundation Shop

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Hand beaded keychains that make for a great addition to your purse, bag, or tote! Consider this a perfect gift for your Valentine!
A thoughtful and sweet way to surprise your loved one this Valentine's Day! The "Cutie in Cupid" pouch features a baby pink cupid with a Valentine's Charm included!
An elegant yet adorable item to add to your essential collection of pouches. The "Teddy" pouch features a cute Teddy Bear and a Valentine's themed charm!
Gift your Valentine a "Heart of Chocolate" Pouch this Valentine's Day. This pouch includes a Valentine's charm as well!
The "Bouquet of Love" Pouch is a charming and beautiful present for your Valentine! Also, this pouch comes with a Valentine-themed charm!
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