Little Hearts Foundation

Offered by

Little Hearts Foundation

About this shop

Little Hearts Foundation Shop

"Roses are red, Violets are blue" flower keychain item
"Roses are red, Violets are blue" flower keychain item
"Roses are red, Violets are blue" flower keychain item
"Roses are red, Violets are blue" flower keychain
$6

Hand beaded keychains that make for a great addition to your purse, bag, or tote! Consider this a perfect gift for your Valentine!

"Cutie in Cupid" Pouch item
"Cutie in Cupid" Pouch
$12

A thoughtful and sweet way to surprise your loved one this Valentine's Day! The "Cutie in Cupid" pouch features a baby pink cupid with a Valentine's Charm included!

"Teddy" Pouch item
"Teddy" Pouch item
"Teddy" Pouch
$12

An elegant yet adorable item to add to your essential collection of pouches. The "Teddy" pouch features a cute Teddy Bear and a Valentine's themed charm!

"Heart of Chocolate" Pouch item
"Heart of Chocolate" Pouch
$12

Gift your Valentine a "Heart of Chocolate" Pouch this Valentine's Day. This pouch includes a Valentine's charm as well!

"Bouquet of Love" pouch item
"Bouquet of Love" pouch
$12

The "Bouquet of Love" Pouch is a charming and beautiful present for your Valentine! Also, this pouch comes with a Valentine-themed charm!

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