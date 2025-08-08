Little Heroes Raffle 2025

ONE Chance of Winning Raffle 1
$10

Weekday Family Portrait Session with Photography by Kam

📸 Location of your choice within the Treasure Valley

👗 Outfit help & styling guidance

🖼 15 digital files of your choice (printable up to 8x12)

💎 Full experience — planning, shooting, and the magic in between!

💰 Value: $1,200

THREE Chances of Winning Raffle 1
$25
TEN Chances of Winning Raffle 1
$75
ONE Chance of Winning Raffle 2
$10

2 Nights in the Studio 26 Loft Airbnb — North Boise

🏙 Cozy & modern space for 2 people

📅 Book anytime available before Oct 1, 2026 (option to add more nights)

💰 Value: $314

 

THREE Chances of Winning Raffle 2
$25
TEN Chances of Winning Raffle 2
$75
ONE Chance of Winning Raffle 3
$10

Record Player 🎶

Perfect for spinning your favorite vinyl!

THREE Chances of Winning Raffle 3
$25
TEN Chances of Winning Raffle 3
$75
