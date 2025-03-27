Oriole Advocates' Charitable Foundation, Inc. - 501 (c) (3)

Oriole Advocates' Charitable Foundation, Inc. - 501 (c) (3)

About this event

Light Up Little Italy Sponsorship and Vendor Payments

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
4 - VIP Private Party Tickets (Saturday Night) Company Logo on Event Flyer 10 x 10 Event Space 3 Stage Announcements Inclusion in Event Press Release Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites 50 Drink Tickets + 25 Wristbands
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
2 – VIP Private Party Tickets (Saturday Night) Company Logo on Event Flyer 10 x 10 Event Space 2 Stage Announcements Inclusion in Event Press Release Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites 25 Drink Tickets + 10 Wristbands
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Company Logo on Event Flyer 10 x 10 Event Space 1 Stage Announcement Inclusion in Event Press Release 15 Drink Tickets + 6 Wristbands
Festival Friend Sponsor item
Festival Friend Sponsor
$500
Company Logo on Event Flyer 1 Stage Announcement 10 Drink Tickets + 4 Wristbands
Vendor - Non Food item
Vendor - Non Food
$250
Vendor Booth - Non Food services and goods
Vendor - Food item
Vendor - Food
$250
Vendor Booth - Food services and goods

