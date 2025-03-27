Oriole Advocates' Charitable Foundation, Inc. - 501 (c) (3)
About this event
Light Up Little Italy Sponsorship and Vendor Payments
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
4 - VIP Private Party Tickets (Saturday Night)
Company Logo on Event Flyer
10 x 10 Event Space
3 Stage Announcements
Inclusion in Event Press Release
Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites
50 Drink Tickets + 25 Wristbands
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
2 – VIP Private Party Tickets (Saturday Night)
Company Logo on Event Flyer
10 x 10 Event Space
2 Stage Announcements
Inclusion in Event Press Release
Thank You Post on Multiple Social Media Sites
25 Drink Tickets + 10 Wristbands
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
Company Logo on Event Flyer
10 x 10 Event Space
1 Stage Announcement
Inclusion in Event Press Release
15 Drink Tickets + 6 Wristbands
Festival Friend Sponsor
$500
Company Logo on Event Flyer
1 Stage Announcement
10 Drink Tickets + 4 Wristbands
Vendor - Non Food
$250
Vendor Booth - Non Food services and goods
Vendor - Food
$250
Vendor Booth - Food services and goods
