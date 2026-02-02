Little League Baseball Inc

Hosted by

Little League Baseball Inc

About this raffle

Sierra Vista Little League Baseball 50/50 Raffle

Single
$5

(1 Ticket) A simple swing that still helps. Keep our fields prepped, our equipped, and our .

Double
$20

(4 Tickets) a solid hit that SVLL supports every player, stepping up to the plate this season.

Triple
$40

(10 Tickets) a big play for the league – your support helps fund safer fields, better gear, and more opportunities for our players.

Home Run
$80

(25 Tickets) a grand slam for the community. This level makes a major impact on SVLL and helps our kids play the game they love.

Add a donation for Little League Baseball Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!