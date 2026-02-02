Sierra Vista Little League Baseball 50/50 Raffle

About this raffle
(1 Ticket) A simple swing that still helps. Keep our fields prepped, our equipped, and our .
(4 Tickets) a solid hit that SVLL supports every player, stepping up to the plate this season.
(10 Tickets) a big play for the league – your support helps fund safer fields, better gear, and more opportunities for our players.
(25 Tickets) a grand slam for the community. This level makes a major impact on SVLL and helps our kids play the game they love.
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