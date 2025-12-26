Kent Little League Sponsorship Levels 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 12, 2027
● Help fund over $10K in scholarships for players in need
Valid until March 12, 2027
● Company logo with link on Kent LL website
Valid until March 12, 2027
All Base Hit benefits, plus:
● Sponsor supplied outfield banner (6’x3’ max)
● Booth at Opening Day to showcase your business
Valid until March 12, 2027
All Double Play benefits, plus:
● Repeat sponsors also can provide an additional 6'x3' (max) banner for alternative field placement
● End of season poster
● Business name on (1) team jersey
Valid until March 12, 2027
All Triple Play benefits, plus:
● Social media posts (Facebook and Instagram)
● End of season poster or plaque
● Business name on (2) team jersey
Valid until March 12, 2027
All Home Plate Hero benefits, plus:
● Additional 3’x3’ (max) banner for placement near concessions
● Business name on division jersey (up to 4 teams)
● Additional benefits depending on donation value
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!