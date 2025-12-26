Little League Baseball Inc

Kent Little League Sponsorship Levels 2026

Pinch Hitter-Step in and help a player when it matters most!
Pay what you can

Valid until March 12, 2027


● Help fund over $10K in scholarships for players in need


Base Hit –Every hit counts—help us keep the game strong!
$250

Valid until March 12, 2027


● Company logo with link on Kent LL website

Double Play - Turn two and make a big impact for the team!
$500

Valid until March 12, 2027

All Base Hit benefits, plus:

● Sponsor supplied outfield banner (6’x3’ max)

● Booth at Opening Day to showcase your business

Triple Play–Score big with three major benefits in one swing
$1,000

Valid until March 12, 2027

All Double Play benefits, plus:

● Repeat sponsors also can provide an additional 6'x3' (max) banner for alternative field placement

● End of season poster

● Business name on (1) team jersey

Home Plate Hero – Be the foundation of the game and
$2,500

Valid until March 12, 2027

All Triple Play benefits, plus:

● Social media posts (Facebook and Instagram)

● End of season poster or plaque

● Business name on (2) team jersey

Grand Slam –Hit it out of the park with the ultimate sponsor
$5,000

Valid until March 12, 2027

All Home Plate Hero benefits, plus:

● Additional 3’x3’ (max) banner for placement near concessions

● Business name on division jersey (up to 4 teams)

● Additional benefits depending on donation value

