Little Letterpress Workshop

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About this event
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This rate reflects the actual cost of providing the workshop and helps support more print programs, equipment, and teaching artists.
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Choose this option if cost would otherwise prevent you from attending. This rate is offered to help reduce financial barriers and is made possible through grants, donations, and community support.
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You can choose this option if you are able to contribute a little extra. Your registration helps offset reduced-cost spots and supports community programming within Red Bird.
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