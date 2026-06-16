A hand reaches into a wooden tray filled with antique metal letterpress type, with more trays of type visible in the blurred background.
Red Bird Nest for Book Arts and Print

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Red Bird Nest for Book Arts and Print

About this event

Little Letterpress Workshop

708 Telephone Rd C

Houston, TX 77023, USA

Little Letterpress Workshop
$95

8 left!

This rate reflects the actual cost of providing the workshop and helps support more print programs, equipment, and teaching artists.

Little Letterpress - Scholarship
$50

8 left!

Choose this option if cost would otherwise prevent you from attending. This rate is offered to help reduce financial barriers and is made possible through grants, donations, and community support.

Little Letterpress - Pay it Forward
$140

8 left!

You can choose this option if you are able to contribute a little extra. Your registration helps offset reduced-cost spots and supports community programming within Red Bird.

Add a donation for Red Bird Nest for Book Arts and Print

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