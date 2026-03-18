Hosted by

Little Luke's PAC

About this event

Sales closed

Little Luke's PAC Art Auction 2026

Pick-up location

300 W Washington St, Boise, ID 83702, USA

Room 1 item
Room 1 item
Room 1
$10

Starting bid

Handprint flowerpot with stand

Room 2 item
Room 2
$10

Starting bid

Handprint flower pot

Room 3 item
Room 3 item
Room 3
$10

Starting bid

hand-painted windchime with solar lights in hanging bucket

Room 4 item
Room 4 item
Room 4
$10

Starting bid

Boise skyline picture in shadow box frame - double sided. First picture is the front and second picture is the back.

Room 5 item
Room 5 item
Room 5
$10

Starting bid

Watercolor breakfast trays - set of two.

Room 6 - set 1 item
Room 6 - set 1
$10

Starting bid

1set of 4 bags.  Two die-dyed and two hand painted.

Room 6 - set 2 item
Room 6 - set 2 item
Room 6 - set 2
$10

Starting bid

1set of 4 bags.  Two die-dyed and two hand painted.

Room 6 - set 3 item
Room 6 - set 3 item
Room 6 - set 3
$10

Starting bid

1set of 4 bags.  Two die-dyed and two hand painted.

Room 8 item
Room 8
$10

Starting bid

Framed picture - community with hand-painted houses.

Room 9 - set 1 item
Room 9 - set 1 item
Room 9 - set 1
$10

Starting bid

Two sets of 4 painted coasters.

Room 9 - set 2 item
Room 9 - set 2 item
Room 9 - set 2
$10

Starting bid

Two sets of 4 painted coasters.

Room 9 - set 3 item
Room 9 - set 3 item
Room 9 - set 3
$10

Starting bid

Two sets of 4 painted coasters.

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