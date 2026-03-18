Little Luke's PAC Art Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Handprint flowerpot with stand
Starting bid
Handprint flower pot
Starting bid
hand-painted windchime with solar lights in hanging bucket
Starting bid
Boise skyline picture in shadow box frame - double sided. First picture is the front and second picture is the back.
Starting bid
Watercolor breakfast trays - set of two.
Starting bid
1set of 4 bags. Two die-dyed and two hand painted.
Starting bid
1set of 4 bags. Two die-dyed and two hand painted.
Starting bid
1set of 4 bags. Two die-dyed and two hand painted.
Starting bid
Framed picture - community with hand-painted houses.
Starting bid
Two sets of 4 painted coasters.
Starting bid
Two sets of 4 painted coasters.
Starting bid
Two sets of 4 painted coasters.
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