《綠光市集｜孩子的創意店鋪》Little Makers Market

San Jose, CA 95125
Admission is free, but reservation is required for crowd control and safety.
Please reserve one ticket per person, including babies and toddlers,
as we may need to verify your reservation at the entrance due to limited venue capacity.
We’re excited to welcome your whole family to enjoy this fun and creative afternoon together! 🌿✨
Pre-purchase your Early Bird Market Vouchers and get extra to spend at the Greenlight Kids Market!
Buy $20 in vouchers, and we’ll give you an extra $5 voucher —
you’ll receive $25 total at check-in.
💚 Online only and limited quantity!
This Early Bird offer ends when tickets sell out, so grab yours early and enjoy extra fun at the market!
活動時間：1:30–2:00 PM
對象：PreK – G2 學齡兒童與家長
請依照參加的孩子人數預約門票。
（例如：兩位孩子參加，請預約兩張票。）
本活動為免費入場，名額有限，請事先報名以保留座位。
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing