Inside Reach Ministries Inc

Hosted by

Inside Reach Ministries Inc

About this event

Little Man Inside Stage Play

8550 Hunters Village Rd

Tampa, FL 33647, USA

General Admission
$35

Open seating
Doors open at 6:30 PM
Live gospel performance included

VIP Admission
$55

✦ Reserved seating
✦ VIP access from

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
✦ Pre-show cast reception
✦ Meet the cast + cast photo opportunity

Group Rate (General Admission)
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase 10 tickets for a group rate

Group Rate (VIP)
$525
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase 10 tickets for a group rate

Quarter Page Playbill Ad
$150

Great for small businesses, churches, coaches, and local service providers

Half Page Playbill Ad
$275

Ideal for nonprofits, counseling practices, ministries, and family-owned businesses

Full Page Playbill Ad
$500

Premium ad placement + 2 General Admission tickets

Presenting / Title Sponsor
$6,500

Sponsor receives:

Top-tier branding on Step & Repeat Banner

Opening recognition

Premium Playbill placement, 8 VIP tickets

Community Care Sponsor — $2,500 – $5,000
$3,000

Supports access to clinicians & community resources needed during and after the play.

Sponsor receives:

Premium Playbill Placement

Opening recognition

4 VIP tickets, 2 Gen Admission Tickets

Ticket Access Sponsor
$2,250

Sponsors tickets for community members.

Sponsor receives:

Premium Playbill Placement

Opening Recognition

4 tickets

Cast Sponsor
$1,000

Supports costumes and cast care

Sponsor receives:

Playbill listing

1/2 Page Ad

2 VIP tickets

Concession/Food Sponsor
$750

Helps to support costs for food and concessions for the play

Sponsor receives:

Playbill recognition,

1/4 Page Ad

4 Gen Admission tickets

Church/Ministry Partner
$500

Playbill Recognition for Church

1/4 Page Ad

2 Gen Admission Tickets


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