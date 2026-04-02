Little Man Inside Stage Play

About this event
Open seating
Doors open at 6:30 PM
Live gospel performance included
✦ Reserved seating
✦ VIP access from
5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
✦ Pre-show cast reception
✦ Meet the cast + cast photo opportunity
Purchase 10 tickets for a group rate
Purchase 10 tickets for a group rate
Great for small businesses, churches, coaches, and local service providers
Ideal for nonprofits, counseling practices, ministries, and family-owned businesses
Premium ad placement + 2 General Admission tickets
Sponsor receives:
Top-tier branding on Step & Repeat Banner
Opening recognition
Premium Playbill placement, 8 VIP tickets
Supports access to clinicians & community resources needed during and after the play.
Sponsor receives:
Premium Playbill Placement
Opening recognition
4 VIP tickets, 2 Gen Admission Tickets
Sponsors tickets for community members.
Sponsor receives:
Premium Playbill Placement
Opening Recognition
4 tickets
Supports costumes and cast care
Sponsor receives:
Playbill listing
1/2 Page Ad
2 VIP tickets
Helps to support costs for food and concessions for the play
Sponsor receives:
Playbill recognition,
1/4 Page Ad
4 Gen Admission tickets
Playbill Recognition for Church
1/4 Page Ad
2 Gen Admission Tickets
$
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