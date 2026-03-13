Little Mermaid Jr Cast Shoutouts

About this shop
A sentence to give a shoutout to your favorite performer or crew member! Character limit: 200
A shoutout with a photo, taking up a quarter page in the playbill. Character Limit: 150.
A shoutout with a photo, taking up a half page in the playbill. Landscape (horizontal) photo preferred. Character Limit: 250.
A shoutout with a photo, taking up a full page in the playbill. Character Limit: 350.
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