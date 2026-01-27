Metcalf Elementary School Theatre Program

Playbill Picks for Little Mermaid Jr. - Metcalf Elementary School Theatre Program

1/8 Personal Message
$20

We are excited to offer family members the chance to include a special message in the program. This is a wonderful way to show your support and encouragement for your child, whether through a baby photo, a heartfelt

message, or a fun shout-out!


SUBMIT PHOTOS/ YOUR MESSAGE HERE https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdl4fSH2IuosxTG0DjjnBmY54XZjs4kSGWK8TSJ76ZkmKs6xA/viewform?usp=header

1/4 Personal Message
$30

1/2 Page Personal Message
$50

Full Page Personal Message
$75

Life is the Bubbles Candy Bouquet item
$20

Skip the traditional flowers and dive into something sweeter! We’re offering Little Mermaid–themed Candy Bouquets as a special surprise for your performer on the

day of the show. Celebrate your little star after their performance with a

whimsical candy bouquet filled with fun, delicious treats—perfectly on theme and sure to make a splash! A memorable and magical way to show your support.


$20 each pre-order | $25 at the show

Professional Video of Performance
$30

Relive the excitement of the show with a professionally recorded video of the live performance created by Daylight Films! This makes a wonderful keepsake and a way to share the experience with loved ones who couldn't attend.


✨$30 includes a video download link of the performance

$35 After the performance (pre-order savings of $5)

Professional Video with all Professional Photos
$45

Add on Option for all the professional photos taken of the performance to be added to your video.


Relive the excitement of the show with a professionally recorded video of the live performance! This makes a wonderful keepsake and a way to share the experience with loved ones who couldn't attend.


We will have Sara Zarrella Photography, a professional photographer, taking photos of all the children performing on stage, and this option gives you the option to add all the photos to your video.


Official Show T-Shirt item
Official Show T-Shirt
$20

Make a splash with this year’s official show T-shirt featuring our show phrase:

“We’ve got no troubles, life is the bubbles!”


A perfect keepsake to remember this year’s performance and show your show spirit. Each cast and crew member gets a shirt for being part of the program, so this is an opportunity for friends and family to get a matching shirt.


Start your collection.


✨$20 pre-order | $25 at the show


***ADD YOUR SIZE IN NOTES on next page***

Add a donation for Metcalf Elementary School Theatre Program

$

