Playbill Picks for Little Mermaid Jr. - Metcalf Elementary School Theatre Program

About this event
We are excited to offer family members the chance to include a special message in the program. This is a wonderful way to show your support and encouragement for your child, whether through a baby photo, a heartfelt message, or a fun shout-out!
We are excited to offer family members the chance to include a special message in the program. This is a wonderful way to show your support and encouragement for your child, whether through a baby photo, a heartfelt message, or a fun shout-out!
We are excited to offer family members the chance to include a special message in the program. This is a wonderful way to show your support and encouragement for your child, whether through a baby photo, a heartfelt message, or a fun shout-out!
Skip the traditional flowers and dive into something sweeter! We’re offering Little Mermaid–themed Candy Bouquets as a special surprise for your performer on the
day of the show. Celebrate your little star after their performance with a
whimsical candy bouquet filled with fun, delicious treats—perfectly on theme and sure to make a splash! A memorable and magical way to show your support.
$20 each pre-order | $25 at the show
Relive the excitement of the show with a professionally recorded video of the live performance created by Daylight Films! This makes a wonderful keepsake and a way to share the experience with loved ones who couldn't attend.
✨$30 includes a video download link of the performance
$35 After the performance (pre-order savings of $5)
Add on Option for all the professional photos taken of the performance to be added to your video.
We will have Sara Zarrella Photography, a professional photographer, taking photos of all the children performing on stage, and this option gives you the option to add all the photos to your video.
Make a splash with this year’s official show T-shirt featuring our show phrase:
“We’ve got no troubles, life is the bubbles!”
A perfect keepsake to remember this year’s performance and show your show spirit. Each cast and crew member gets a shirt for being part of the program, so this is an opportunity for friends and family to get a matching shirt.
Start your collection.
✨$20 pre-order | $25 at the show
***ADD YOUR SIZE IN NOTES on next page***
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!