Little Miss Spirit of Christmas 2025

125 Pine St

Tamaqua, PA 18252, USA

One vote for Julia DiLisio!
One vote for Julia DiLisio! item
One vote for Julia DiLisio!
$5

Vote for Julia to be Tamaqua's 2025 Little Miss Spirit of Christmas! You may vote more than once.

The candidate that raises the most funds to support the Spirit of Christmas Festival will be crowned "Little Miss Spirit of Christmas."

Voting ends at midnight on November 21, 2025.

One vote for Nora Hadesty!
One vote for Nora Hadesty! item
One vote for Nora Hadesty!
$5

Vote for Nora to be Tamaqua's 2025 Little Miss Spirit of Christmas! You may vote more than once.

Vote for Jemma Hartz!
Vote for Jemma Hartz! item
Vote for Jemma Hartz!
$5

Vote for Jemma to be Tamaqua's 2025 Little Miss Spirit of Christmas! You may vote more than once.

Vote for Kiera Kelly!
Vote for Kiera Kelly! item
Vote for Kiera Kelly!
$5

Vote for Kiera to be Tamaqua's 2025 Little Miss Spirit of Christmas! You may vote more than once.

