Little Rascals Cat Sanctuary

Hosted by

Little Rascals Cat Sanctuary

About this event

Sales closed

Little Rascals Cat Sanctuary's - Kit-T-Shirts - Silent Auction

Pick-up location

798 E Parkdale Ave, Manistee, MI 49660, USA

M - Red Tshirt item
M - Red Tshirt
$18

Starting bid

Show your love for the cats at Little Rascal's Cat Sanctuary in style! 🐾

Our vibrant red Gildan t-shirt (size medium) is made from 100% soft cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit. With its classic cut and durable fabric, this tee is perfect for everyday wear — whether you’re out and about or cuddling up with your favorite feline. A simple staple with a big impact!

XL - Black T-shirt item
XL - Black T-shirt
$18

Starting bid

Show your love for the cats at Little Rascal's Cat Sanctuary in style! 🐾


Our black Gildan t-shirt (size XL) is made from 100% soft cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit. With its classic cut and durable fabric, this tee is perfect for everyday wear — whether you’re out and about or cuddling up with your favorite feline. A simple staple with a big impact!

XXL - Grey T-shirt item
XXL - Grey T-shirt
$18

Starting bid

Show your love for the cats at Little Rascal's Cat Sanctuary in style! 🐾


Our grey Gildan t-shirt (size XXL) is made from 100% soft cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit. With its classic cut and durable fabric, this tee is perfect for everyday wear — whether you’re out and about or cuddling up with your favorite feline. A simple staple with a big impact!

Large - Army Green T-shirt item
Large - Army Green T-shirt
$18

Starting bid

Show your love for the cats at Little Rascal's Cat Sanctuary in style! 🐾


Our army green Gildan t-shirt (size Large) is made from 100% soft cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit. With its classic cut and durable fabric, this tee is perfect for everyday wear — whether you’re out and about or cuddling up with your favorite feline. A simple staple with a big impact!

XL - Army Green T-shirt item
XL - Army Green T-shirt
$18

Starting bid

Show your love for the cats at Little Rascal's Cat Sanctuary in style! 🐾


Our army green Gildan t-shirt (size Large) is made from 100% soft cotton for a comfortable, breathable fit. With its classic cut and durable fabric, this tee is perfect for everyday wear — whether you’re out and about or cuddling up with your favorite feline. A simple staple with a big impact!

XXL - Black Hoodie item
XXL - Black Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats! 🐾
Our black Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Black Hoodie item
XL - Black Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats! 🐾
Our black Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Black Hoodie item
XL - Black Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats! 🐾
Our black Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Black Hoodie item
XL - Black Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats! 🐾
Our black Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Black Hoodie item
XL - Black Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats! 🐾
Our black Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Red Hoodie item
XL - Red Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats! 🐾
Our red Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

Large - Blue Hoodie item
Large - Blue Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our royal blue Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Blue Hoodie item
XL - Blue Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our royal blue Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Blue Hoodie item
XL - Blue Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our royal blue Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XL - Lt. Grey Hoodie item
XL - Lt. Grey Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our Lt. Grey Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XXL - Lt. Grey Hoodie item
XXL - Lt. Grey Hoodie
$25

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our Lt. Grey Gildan Heavy Blend pullover hoodie is made from a soft 50% cotton / 50% polyester blend for comfort and durability. It features a classic drawstring hood and roomy front pouch pocket — perfect for everyday wear and layering. A must-have for any cat lover’s wardrobe!

XXL - Red - Long Sleeve Tshirt item
XXL - Red - Long Sleeve Tshirt
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our vibrant red Gildan long-sleeved t-shirt is crafted from 100% soft cotton for all-day comfort and breathability. With its classic fit and durable design, it’s perfect for layering in cooler weather or wearing on its own. A timeless piece every cat lover will want in their wardrobe!

XL - Black - Long Sleeve T-shirt item
XL - Black - Long Sleeve T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our black Gildan long-sleeved t-shirt is crafted from 100% soft cotton for all-day comfort and breathability. With its classic fit and durable design, it’s perfect for layering in cooler weather or wearing on its own.


A timeless piece every cat lover will want in their wardrobe!

XXL - Navy Blue - Long Sleeve T-shirt item
XXL - Navy Blue - Long Sleeve T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our navy blue Gildan long-sleeved t-shirt is crafted from 100% soft cotton for all-day comfort and breathability. With its classic fit and durable design, it’s perfect for layering in cooler weather or wearing on its own.


A timeless piece every cat lover will want in their wardrobe!

XXL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt item
XXL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our grey Gildan long-sleeved t-shirt is crafted from 100% soft cotton for all-day comfort and breathability. With its classic fit and durable design, it’s perfect for layering in cooler weather or wearing on its own.


A timeless piece every cat lover will want in their wardrobe!

XXL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt item
XXL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our grey Gildan long-sleeved t-shirt is crafted from 100% soft cotton for all-day comfort and breathability. With its classic fit and durable design, it’s perfect for layering in cooler weather or wearing on its own.


A timeless piece every cat lover will want in their wardrobe!

XL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt item
XL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our grey Gildan long-sleeved t-shirt is crafted from 100% soft cotton for all-day comfort and breathability. With its classic fit and durable design, it’s perfect for layering in cooler weather or wearing on its own.


A timeless piece every cat lover will want in their wardrobe!

XL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt item
XL - Grey - Long Sleeve T-shirt
$20

Starting bid

Stay cozy while supporting the cats at Little Rascals! 🐾


Our grey Gildan long-sleeved t-shirt is crafted from 100% soft cotton for all-day comfort and breathability. With its classic fit and durable design, it’s perfect for layering in cooler weather or wearing on its own.


A timeless piece every cat lover will want in their wardrobe!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!