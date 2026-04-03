Little Red Schoolhouse Golf Tournament

Includes Radio Mention on Local Station, Krystal 93, Logo placement on Flyers, Posters, Website, and Social Media. Banner placement (if provided) at event and a Hole Sponsorship. The Green Jacket will have a choice of "sponsoring" Breakfast, Lunch or Swag Bags (i.e., Lunch Sponsored by [your name]). Please let us know which you would like to sponsor after purchase.
Includes Radio Mention on Local Station, Krystal 93, Logo placement on Flyers, Posters, Website, and Social Media. Banner placement (if provided) at event and a Hole Sponsorship. The Green Jacket will have a choice of "sponsoring" Breakfast, Lunch or Swag Bags (i.e., Lunch Sponsored by [your name]). Please let us know which you would like to sponsor after purchase.
The Caddie Crew Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes Logo placement on Flyers, Posters, Website, and Social Media. Banner placement (if provided) at event and a Hole Sponsorship.
Includes Logo placement on Flyers, Posters, Website, and Social Media. Banner placement (if provided) at event and a Hole Sponsorship.
Sponsor Drone Game
$500
Your logo will be displayed at the Drone Game table!
Your logo will be displayed at the Drone Game table!
Ball Launcher Sponsor
$500
Your logo will be placed on the side of the Ball Launcher!
Your logo will be placed on the side of the Ball Launcher!
Add a donation for Little Red Schoolhouse
$
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