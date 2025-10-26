Little Redwoods School Silent Auction

Sales closed

Date Night Basket
For the rare individual who likes both fine wine and great food. Here's everything you need for a fun time out with someone special. Our "Date Night" basket has got everything you need to have a blast in style.

In this basket you'll get:

  • $100 Firehouse Restaurant gift certificate
  • A bottle of nice wine
  • Wine tasting boat ride gift card ($250 value)
  • A box of chocolates (impossible to value)
Garden Day Basket
Whether you're a green-thumb, brown-thumb or just all thumbs, this basket will give you everything you need to get started growing something somewhere (not here, this garden is for beer only!)


In this basket, you'll get:

  • A $75 dollar Green Acres gift card
  • A starter plant (Put the Tamagotchi down! This thing needs you!)
  • A Hori Hori gardening tool (it's like a knife...be careful!)
  • Gardening gloves (whew!)
  • A butternut squash (in case your foray into growing your own food isn't a great success)
  • And...a packet of seeds (so you can try again and again...and...again)
Movie Night Basket
Are you a cinephile who tells people Jean-Pierre Melville is your favorite film-maker? Have you been anxiously anticipating the next chapter in the "Deuce Bigalow" saga since 2005? Are you too young to know what a movie theater even is? Do you just like beer and ice cream? Whatever the case, we've got what you need here:

  • Movie tickets! (get 'em before ticket prices hit triple digits!)
  • Pangea gift card ($25)
  • Gunthers gift card ($25)
  • Some beer for when you don't want to leave the house
  • A gift card to America's greatest treat mart: Trader Joe's ($25)
  • And a bunch of snacks and candy
Treat Yo'self Basket
Brought to you by Connect Real Estate West, Inc., this basket allows you to “Treat yo’ self!” after a stressful day at work, dealing with rambunctious kiddos, or your annoying next-door neighbor. Be it all just for yourself or to be shared with a friend or significant other, this basket includes all the essential liquids to unwind: wine, beer – take you pick! Don’t forget to get a little somethin’ somethin’ to engage the other senses like a fragrant candle or new piece of jewelry from Luxe Boutique (in West Sacramento). This is one basket you will surely “Treat yo’ self” with! Included is:

  •  $25 gift card to Bike Dog Brewery
  • $25 gift card to Luxe Living Boutique
  • A bottle of wine
  • A 4-pack of beer
  • Fun swag items from Connect Real Estate West, Inc.

