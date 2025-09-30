Little Rock Diamond Foundation's Shop

Offered by
Bold, timeless, and steeped in tradition—the personalized Kappa stein mug is more than drinkware; it’s a statement. Crafted for the distinguished brother who carries the spirit of Kappa Alpha Psi with pride, this stein blends elegance with heritage. Whether etched with a name, crossing year, or chapter, each detail honors the journey of achievement through every phase of life.
Perfect for celebratory toasts, quiet reflections, or simply showcasing your bond with the fraternity, this mug turns everyday moments into tributes to excellence. It’s not just a vessel—it’s a legacy you hold in your hand.
Elegant and enduring, the Little Rock Alumni Chapter lapel pin is a proud emblem of commitment, legacy, and excellence. Designed with precision and purpose, this pin represents the lifelong bond shared by members of Kappa Alpha Psi’s distinguished Little Rock Alumni Chapter. Whether worn on a blazer at formal events or displayed with pride in everyday life, it speaks volumes without saying a word.
Each pin is more than metal—it’s a mark of achievement, a nod to the chapter’s rich history, and a quiet salute to the noble ideals of brotherhood and service. When you wear it, you don’t just represent a chapter—you carry the spirit of Kappa with you.
The Little Rock Alumni Chapter Challenge Coin featuring Dr. Oba B. White is a tribute to a life of leadership, scholarship, and unwavering commitment to Kappa Alpha Psi. Crafted with precision and reverence, this coin captures the spirit of a man whose influence shaped generations and whose dedication to the fraternity remains unmatched.
On one side, the coin proudly bears the insignia of the Little Rock Alumni Chapter—symbolizing unity, excellence, and the enduring bond of brotherhood. On the other, it honors Dr. White, a pillar of the chapter and a beacon of mentorship, with his likeness and name engraved as a reminder of his profound impact.
This challenge coin is not just a collector’s item—it’s a token of respect, a symbol of tradition, and a keepsake for those who walk in the footsteps of giants. Holding it means carrying forward a legacy built on purpose, pride, and the noble ideals of Kappa.
