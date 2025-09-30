Little Rock Diamond Foundation's Shop

Bold, timeless, and steeped in tradition—the personalized Kappa stein mug is more than drinkware; it’s a statement. Crafted for the distinguished brother who carries the spirit of Kappa Alpha Psi with pride, this stein blends elegance with heritage. Whether etched with a name, crossing year, or chapter, each detail honors the journey of achievement through every phase of life.

Perfect for celebratory toasts, quiet reflections, or simply showcasing your bond with the fraternity, this mug turns everyday moments into tributes to excellence. It’s not just a vessel—it’s a legacy you hold in your hand.