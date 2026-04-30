Hosted by

Little Sharks Learning Center

About this event

Sales closed

Little Sharks Learning Center's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

507 10th St, Port St Joe, FL 32456, USA

Round of Golf for 4 at St. Joe Bay Golf Club item
Round of Golf for 4 at St. Joe Bay Golf Club
$50

Starting bid

Wine & Retail Basket item
Wine & Retail Basket
$50

Starting bid

From Bottled (Wine, crackers, cheese board, tea towel, chocolate, jam, wine decor) + $50 Gift Certificate to Fuss 


Marina Basket item
Marina Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Point South Marina (Sun and sand soap, Muslin swaddle blanket, Custom bracelets, 2 in 1 burp cloth, Tupelo honey, Shell hair clip, Point South license plate, Point South necklace ) + $100 Port St. Joe Apparel Co Gift Certificate + $50 Gift Certificate to St. Joe Shrimp Company


Children’s Pony Experience item
Children’s Pony Experience
$50

Starting bid

Panhandle Ponies is offering two personalized experiences to choose from:


Option 1: A hands-on farm visit where children can walk through the farm, learn how to care for ponies, discover fun facts about them, enjoy a riding experience, and take photos.


Option 2: A pony experience brought to your child’s party for a fun and memorable celebration!


Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$50

Starting bid

Beauty Items from Cut & Up (Redken Root Tease, Voesch Body & Hand Cream, KeraCare Styling Wax, Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Deep Conditioning Mineral Hair Mask, Disney Princess Wet Brush Detangler, Biolage Spa On the Go Gift Set) + $25 Gift Certificate to Nails by Liz (+ Cuticle Treatment + Nail File) 


Man's Basket item
Man's Basket
$25

Starting bid

Tools from Ace Hardware (hammer, tape measure, screw driver) + $50 Gift Certificate to Sparks BBQ + One Month Membership to One Way Fitness Center


Print from Jill's Fine Art item
Print from Jill's Fine Art
$25

Starting bid

"Catch of the Day"

Local Basket item
Local Basket
$25

Starting bid

Candle from Bayside Florist & Gifts, Assorted Items from Truth & Grace (Daily Words from DaySpring, Small Candle, Coaster) + $25 Gift Certificate to Provisions + $25 Gift Certificate to Shirley Southern


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!