Little Sharks Learning Center's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Starting bid
From Bottled (Wine, crackers, cheese board, tea towel, chocolate, jam, wine decor) + $50 Gift Certificate to Fuss
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Point South Marina (Sun and sand soap, Muslin swaddle blanket, Custom bracelets, 2 in 1 burp cloth, Tupelo honey, Shell hair clip, Point South license plate, Point South necklace ) + $100 Port St. Joe Apparel Co Gift Certificate + $50 Gift Certificate to St. Joe Shrimp Company
Starting bid
Panhandle Ponies is offering two personalized experiences to choose from:
Option 1: A hands-on farm visit where children can walk through the farm, learn how to care for ponies, discover fun facts about them, enjoy a riding experience, and take photos.
Option 2: A pony experience brought to your child’s party for a fun and memorable celebration!
Starting bid
Beauty Items from Cut & Up (Redken Root Tease, Voesch Body & Hand Cream, KeraCare Styling Wax, Paul Mitchell Lavender Mint Deep Conditioning Mineral Hair Mask, Disney Princess Wet Brush Detangler, Biolage Spa On the Go Gift Set) + $25 Gift Certificate to Nails by Liz (+ Cuticle Treatment + Nail File)
Starting bid
Tools from Ace Hardware (hammer, tape measure, screw driver) + $50 Gift Certificate to Sparks BBQ + One Month Membership to One Way Fitness Center
Starting bid
"Catch of the Day"
Starting bid
Candle from Bayside Florist & Gifts, Assorted Items from Truth & Grace (Daily Words from DaySpring, Small Candle, Coaster) + $25 Gift Certificate to Provisions + $25 Gift Certificate to Shirley Southern
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